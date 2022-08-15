Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Related
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections
It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?. Meridian...
7 Shocking Truths No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups
The Western Idaho Fair returns to Expo Idaho, on August 19-28. Many are excited about the rides and concerts. We're most excited about the FOOD!. The Western Idaho Fair is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year. According to the fair's website, it began in 1897 under the name "Intermountain Fair." Back then, fairgoers could look forward to agricultural events, horse racing and rodeo events. Rather than the epic concerts that the fair hosts at the grandstand today, the acts included war reenactments and plane performances.
Post Register
Idaho Adventures: The fair, a rodeo, hop rod show, and fun times with cats
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer isn’t over yet. Check out some of these Idaho Adventures. For 125 years, generations of Idahoans have been visiting the Western Idaho Fair. It opens Friday at noon. With a donation of two cans of food that will benefit the Idaho Foodbank, entrance to the fair on Friday only from noon until 2 p.m. is free thanks to CBS2. This year’s fair includes carnival rides, animals, musical performances, food, and much more. Learn more about the fair by clicking HERE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
Post Register
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Idaho Playground - Caldwell Night Rodeo
Plenty of fun for the whole family, the Caldwell Night Rodeo. Visit https://caldwellnightrodeo.com/ for more info.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albertsons Boise Open Just Made A Tour-Record Donation To Charity
The Albertsons Boise Open (presented by Chevron) teed of today in the City of Trees. The annual tournament is starting off on an amazing note. It has raised a record-breaking $3 million for charity. The donation sets a brand new record in the impressive 33-year history of the Korn Ferry...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
3 Back-to-School Citations That Could Cost You Big Time in Boise
Back-to-school season has arrived in the Treasure Valley. Students in Caldwell are back to class on Monday, August 15. Classes resume in Boise on August 17 and Nampa on August 18. You know what that means, right?. You haven't thought about them for a few months, but now school buses,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIVI-TV
Boise ties record for excess heat
BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
Idahoans Can’t Believe This Weather Record Was Just Tied
Summertime in the State of Idaho is a very exciting thing. Here in Idaho, we're lucky enough to be able to experience all four seasons--it's part of what makes Idaho special! We get a very distinct summer, fall, winter and spring. Once the temperatures rise around out state, you see...
We Found 7 Rental Services That Need To Exist In Idaho Now
Have you ever run into a situation where you're like, "Gosh, I wish I could just rent a dad right now"? No? Me neither but there's a market for this type of thing! As a matter of fact, there are several incredible rental services that exist like "Rent-A-Dad' around the country.
Meridian tiny home owner files lawsuit against the city
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman and her landlord are filing a lawsuit against the City of Meridian after code enforcement ordered the woman out of her home for violating city code. Chasidy Decker signed a one-year lease with Robert Calacal to park her tiny home on his property...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.
Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise
That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0