Nampa, ID

104.3 WOW Country

7 Shocking Truths No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups

The Western Idaho Fair returns to Expo Idaho, on August 19-28. Many are excited about the rides and concerts. We're most excited about the FOOD!. The Western Idaho Fair is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year. According to the fair's website, it began in 1897 under the name "Intermountain Fair." Back then, fairgoers could look forward to agricultural events, horse racing and rodeo events. Rather than the epic concerts that the fair hosts at the grandstand today, the acts included war reenactments and plane performances.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Adventures: The fair, a rodeo, hop rod show, and fun times with cats

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer isn’t over yet. Check out some of these Idaho Adventures. For 125 years, generations of Idahoans have been visiting the Western Idaho Fair. It opens Friday at noon. With a donation of two cans of food that will benefit the Idaho Foodbank, entrance to the fair on Friday only from noon until 2 p.m. is free thanks to CBS2. This year’s fair includes carnival rides, animals, musical performances, food, and much more. Learn more about the fair by clicking HERE.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
107.9 LITE FM

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Boise ties record for excess heat

BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.

Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise

That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
