Wisconsin State

wisfarmer.com

DATCP ready to move forward following release of funds for ag initiatives

Agriculture is one of our state’s greatest assets and, given the right tools, farmers can feed their communities and the world. Gov. Tony Evers is committed to making sure farmers have the tools available so they can innovate and prosper. I appreciate Gov. Tony Evers’ support for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program, cover crop insurance premium rebate program, and Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which are each critical steps in the right direction for Wisconsin agriculture.
WISCONSIN STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)

Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
WISCONSIN STATE
agdaily.com

Wisconsin technical college receives $220K from governor

Northcentral Technical College has received $220,000 from Gov. Tony Evers to help improve meat processing in Wisconsin. The governor originally announced a $5 million American Rescue Plan Act to help fund the development of a Meat Talent Development Program. “Wisconsin’s livestock and meat processing industries are vital to the economic...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Sights and sounds of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Another successful State Fair is in the books!. From farm animals to great music, to almost any kind of food fried and on a stick, it was another spectacular Wisconsin State Fair. Don't just take our word for it, hear what some of the people had...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?

Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WISCONSIN STATE

