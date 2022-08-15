Read full article on original website
tmj4.com
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wisfarmer.com
DATCP ready to move forward following release of funds for ag initiatives
Agriculture is one of our state’s greatest assets and, given the right tools, farmers can feed their communities and the world. Gov. Tony Evers is committed to making sure farmers have the tools available so they can innovate and prosper. I appreciate Gov. Tony Evers’ support for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program, cover crop insurance premium rebate program, and Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which are each critical steps in the right direction for Wisconsin agriculture.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof gear for everyday use
A high school student from Northern Illinois is “hanging ten” in his senior photos!. As schools embrace technology in the classroom, families are spending more on electronics as part of back-to-school shopping. Wisconsin Dells-based company making bulletproof back-to-school gear. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. BlueStone Safety based out...
agdaily.com
Wisconsin technical college receives $220K from governor
Northcentral Technical College has received $220,000 from Gov. Tony Evers to help improve meat processing in Wisconsin. The governor originally announced a $5 million American Rescue Plan Act to help fund the development of a Meat Talent Development Program. “Wisconsin’s livestock and meat processing industries are vital to the economic...
wpr.org
As temperatures rise, experts say Wisconsin isn't ready to handle the heat
In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels — and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs. That’s according to a new study from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation focusing on extreme...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
wisfarmer.com
Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair
WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
CBS 58
Sights and sounds of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Another successful State Fair is in the books!. From farm animals to great music, to almost any kind of food fried and on a stick, it was another spectacular Wisconsin State Fair. Don't just take our word for it, hear what some of the people had...
UPMATTERS
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
captimes.com
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd. But for the last...
wizmnews.com
Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
spectrumnews1.com
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes’ “Working for Wisconsin” tour stops in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The democratic challenger for Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat is continuing a statewide tour hearing the challenges Wisconsinites are facing. Mandela Barnes kicked off the “Working for Wisconsin” tour on Aug. 10, and has made stops in Racine, Green Bay, and Cambridge since then.
