There was never really a question of whether Derwin James would sign a new deal with the only NFL team he has played for, the Los Angeles Chargers. It was only a matter of when. Los Angeles had already signed first-round picks Joey Bosa and Mike Williams to new contracts at the end of their rookie deals, following general manager Tom Telesco's philosophy of draft, develop and re-sign. James was next in line.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO