Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf RockFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
numberfire.com
Melvin Gordon on Javonte Williams: Broncos 'want Vonte to be the guy'
According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
Bears' Roquan Smith in Seattle Amid Cowboys Trade Rumors
Let me put it this way: These might be good ideas. But they are not the Cowboys’ ideas.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season
Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
saturdaytradition.com
TA Cunningham, 5-star 2024 DL, updates recruitment; 3 B1G schools plus UCLA and USC in the hunt
T.A. Cunningham is a recruit in very high demand nationally. A host of programs have offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, a player ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall in the class in 2024 by 247Sports. Cunningham currently has nearly 60 offers, and on Monday, he released...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Rahmir Johnson, Nebraska RB, provides unique name for versatile role with Huskers
Rahmir Johnson will be handling a different role for Nebraska this season. He’ll be taking on the role of a position he has dubbed the ‘wide back’. That’s what he’s calling it per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Johnson will be used as a RB/slot...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley makes impressive highlight catch in Nittany Lions practice
Penn State is looking for a pass-catcher to step up in 2022 after Jahan Dotson’s departure for the NFL. Transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley is looking to help fill that void. The Nittany Lions shared a clip from practice where Tinsley drew some “oohs” and “ahhs” getting vertical to...
Seahawks' Drew Lock out for preseason game vs. Bears due to COVID-19
Drew Lock will miss the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday night. Earlier on Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock would start the team’s second preseason game. Now, Geno Smith is in line to get the nod under center.
NFL Insider believes Browns should pursue Jimmy Garoppolo following Deshaun Watson's suspension
On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to suspend Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games and fined him $5M for violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy stemming from more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. While the Watson stink isn't likely to subside anytime soon, the team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Chargers' Derwin James becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history
Editor's Note: Chargers safety Derwin James is reportedly signing a four-year, $76.4 million extension, averaging $19.1 million per year. The deal will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. In June, Eric D. Williams wrote this piece about James' growing value to the team. Since his arrival as the...
FOX Sports
What Derwin James' record-setting deal means for Chargers
There was never really a question of whether Derwin James would sign a new deal with the only NFL team he has played for, the Los Angeles Chargers. It was only a matter of when. Los Angeles had already signed first-round picks Joey Bosa and Mike Williams to new contracts at the end of their rookie deals, following general manager Tom Telesco's philosophy of draft, develop and re-sign. James was next in line.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB to miss 2022 season with injury, per report
An Ohio State RB is expected to miss 2022 with an injury sustained in fall training camp. According to reporter Austin Ward, second-year running back Evan Pryor sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 2022. That setback is reported to be a knee injury for Pryor, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Starting WR for Michigan State battling injuries throughout fall camp
Apparently Michigan State WR Jayden Reed has been dealing with injuries as of late. At least that’s what QB Katin Houser stated in a recent interview according to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. While Houser revealed that Reed has been missing some time due to his injuries,...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'
Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
saturdaytradition.com
11 B1G stars land on joint preseason All-America list compiled by CBS, 247 Sports
We are officially 10 days away from the start of college football. That also means we get to catch a glimpse of the 2022 CBS Sports/247Sports Preseason All-America Team. As usual, the B1G is well represented with 11 selections. First-Team Offense. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost handling final call on Nebraska's QB battle, per Mark Whipple
Scott Frost knows the 2022 season is a critical one, both for himself and the trajectory of Nebraska’s program. With so much at stake in Year 5 with the Huskers, fans can expect Frost to have his hands on every decision. One key decision – arguably the biggest in...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers went 9-4 (6-3 B1G) last season, including a victory over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Sixth-year head coach P.J. Fleck is looking to carry that momentum into this season. The Gophers kickoff against New Mexico State on Sept. 1. Minnesota’s first B1G tilt is...
Comments / 0