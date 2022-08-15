ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

saturdaytradition.com

Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
ANN ARBOR, MI
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon on Javonte Williams: Broncos 'want Vonte to be the guy'

According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season

Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Chargers' Derwin James becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history

Editor's Note: Chargers safety Derwin James is reportedly signing a four-year, $76.4 million extension, averaging $19.1 million per year. The deal will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. In June, Eric D. Williams wrote this piece about James' growing value to the team. Since his arrival as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

What Derwin James' record-setting deal means for Chargers

There was never really a question of whether Derwin James would sign a new deal with the only NFL team he has played for, the Los Angeles Chargers. It was only a matter of when. Los Angeles had already signed first-round picks Joey Bosa and Mike Williams to new contracts at the end of their rookie deals, following general manager Tom Telesco's philosophy of draft, develop and re-sign. James was next in line.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State RB to miss 2022 season with injury, per report

An Ohio State RB is expected to miss 2022 with an injury sustained in fall training camp. According to reporter Austin Ward, second-year running back Evan Pryor sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 2022. That setback is reported to be a knee injury for Pryor, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
COLLEGE SPORTS

