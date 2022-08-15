The Manning brothers seem to be enjoying their retirement. You might have seen the quarterbacks during Monday Night Football broadcasts during the 2021 NFL season. Their next endeavor was a road trip to one of college football’s most legendary coaches, Knute Rockne, as a part of Eli’s “Eli’s Places” for ESPN+. Rockne served as the head coach for Notre Dame from 1918-1930, winning three national championships.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO