Iowa State

Kickin Country 100.5

Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures

It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about. One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa

Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
AUBURN, IA
#Iowans
Kickin Country 100.5

How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?

In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Fairgoers Get Their First Cow Experiences At Iowa State Fair

Iowa is a leader when it comes to agriculture, but believe it or not, there are some people here that have never seen a cow in person. Each day thousands of people make their way across the Iowa State Fair where they are able to get a glimpse into our state’s agricultural environment. As people make their way through the Cattle Barn, they are greeted with the opportunity to milk a cow the old fashion way.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Brilliant Northern Lights Forecast For Iowa, Minnesota, & SD

A big category G3 geomagnetic storm is heading for the upper midwest which means Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota could see some spectacular northern lights. If you've ever experienced the Aurora Borealis away from the city lights in the night sky over Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota you know what a breathtaking display that can be.
Kickin Country 100.5

12 Uniquely South Dakotan Places To See Before Summer Ends

Summer is starting to wind down, kids are going back to school - and there are probably a lot of places we haven't been in our state yet. A lot of them you might have visited, some you haven't for sure, and some are old favorites that maybe you haven't been to in a while. So, while there is still a little time or even one more weekend, and gas prices are down a bit - - try and make it to one of these great places.
TRAVEL
Kickin Country 100.5

‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]

Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
ELECTIONS
Kickin Country 100.5

Big Recall Of Frozen Pizzas Sold At Walmart & Target

Check your freezers for these recalled frozen pizzas sold in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of thousands of frozen pizzas because over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”. Home Run Frozen Pizzas...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

