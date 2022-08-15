ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

emueagles.com

Soccer Draws Western Illinois, 2-2, in Season Opener

BRIGHTON, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team fought valiantly to record a season-opening, 2-2, draw with the Western Illinois University Leathernecks today, Aug. 18, at the Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton, Mich. The Eagles (0-0-1, 0-0-0 MAC) held a 2-1 lead at halftime before the...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Preview: Soccer Looking to Build on Youthful Foundation

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team is set to get its 28th varsity season underway this week with Head Coach Scott Hall, who is entering his 24th campaign at the helm, bringing a youthful roster to the pitch. The Eagles' 2022 roster will feature 25 student-athletes, including 11 freshmen, 10 sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals

DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MISportsNow

Former Michigan Basketball Coach Beilein Visits Petoskey

PETOSKEY — Former Michigan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein visited Petoskey on Thursday to speak at the Perry Hotel, helping raise money for a local scholarship fund. Beilein coached the Wolverines from 2007 to 2019, leading them to a pair of national championship appearances. He currently works...
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive.com

College football-bound QB leads Portage Northern into 2022

PORTAGE, MI – With a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, Cane Mack looks like a college football quarterback, and he’s well on his way to becoming one after accepting a scholarship offer from Wayne State in late July. But one thing that has eluded the future Division II signal caller...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan

As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
1470 WMBD

Commercial building fire in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Crews responded to a fire in a South Peoria neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said fire companies were called around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to an area near Ligonier and Washington for a fire in a commercial building. Sollberger said crews found smoke on the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Body found in van outside Peoria store

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
PEORIA, IL
wdet.org

Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement

Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
DETROIT, MI
1470 WMBD

No, Landmark Recreation Center is NOT closing

PEORIA, Ill. – The rumors of the demise of Landmark Recreation Center have been greatly exaggerated. The parent company of the center — Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company — says in a news release that nothing is closing, and the facility remains open. We reported Monday that...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Former Maui Jim's employee indicted

PEORIA, Ill. — A former Maui Jim’s employee has been charged with fraud. Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Erica Hornof, 35, of Bradford, with three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The charges stemming from the alleged theft...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road reopened after downed power lines blocked traffic

UPDATE (1:48 p.m.) – Kickapoo Creek Road has been reopened for through traffic in both directions. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 1800 block of Kickapoo Creek Road in Peoria is closed due to downed power lines and trees. The road is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised...
PEORIA, IL

