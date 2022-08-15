Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
Soccer Draws Western Illinois, 2-2, in Season Opener
BRIGHTON, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team fought valiantly to record a season-opening, 2-2, draw with the Western Illinois University Leathernecks today, Aug. 18, at the Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton, Mich. The Eagles (0-0-1, 0-0-0 MAC) held a 2-1 lead at halftime before the...
emueagles.com
Preview: Soccer Looking to Build on Youthful Foundation
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team is set to get its 28th varsity season underway this week with Head Coach Scott Hall, who is entering his 24th campaign at the helm, bringing a youthful roster to the pitch. The Eagles' 2022 roster will feature 25 student-athletes, including 11 freshmen, 10 sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.
Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears changes mind on Overtime Elite decision, returns to Joliet West (Illinois)
One of the nation’s top-ranked basketball recruits is returning home for his senior year. Jeremy Fears, a Michigian State commit who had declared his intention to play for Overtime Elite this season, took to Twitter and announced he will return to his hometown school Joliet West (Illinois). Fears, ...
Former Michigan high school stars named brand ambassadors for Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic
The era of name, image and likeness (NIL) is alive and well and now a handful of former Michigan high school football stars are cashing in. On Thursday, the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) announced “Brand Ambassador” agreements with five NCAA student-athletes for the 17th Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic. ...
MLive.com
Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals
DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
Former Michigan Basketball Coach Beilein Visits Petoskey
PETOSKEY — Former Michigan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein visited Petoskey on Thursday to speak at the Perry Hotel, helping raise money for a local scholarship fund. Beilein coached the Wolverines from 2007 to 2019, leading them to a pair of national championship appearances. He currently works...
Michigan basketball schedule for 2022-23 includes date with Emoni Bates in Detroit
Michigan basketball on Wednesday announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, filling in the gaps from a rough outline that fans knew included trips to New York, Charlotte and London as part of high-profile events. The sauciest additions to U-M's slate? ...
MLive.com
College football-bound QB leads Portage Northern into 2022
PORTAGE, MI – With a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, Cane Mack looks like a college football quarterback, and he’s well on his way to becoming one after accepting a scholarship offer from Wayne State in late July. But one thing that has eluded the future Division II signal caller...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Charlie Bell of MSU basketball fame to join Jack Nicklaus in Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout
FLINT – Charlie Bell, one of the famed Flintstones who helped Michigan State win the 2000 NCAA basketball championship, will be teeing it up next week in the Ally Challenge’s Celebrity Shootout. Bell is joining a star-studded field that includes Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus, Detroit Red Wings...
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
90-year-old Macomb County man wins $250,000 playing Michigan Lottery's KENO! game
A Macomb County man feels like he’s “on top of the world after finally winning big” —$250,000 big — playing KENO!, according to the Michigan Lottery. His winning numbers were: 01-13-26-32-38-40-55-64-67-79. He bought the ticket at the CVS Pharmacy at 43611 Schoenherr in Sterling Heights.
1470 WMBD
Commercial building fire in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews responded to a fire in a South Peoria neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said fire companies were called around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to an area near Ligonier and Washington for a fire in a commercial building. Sollberger said crews found smoke on the...
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
wdet.org
Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement
Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
hoiabc.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
1470 WMBD
No, Landmark Recreation Center is NOT closing
PEORIA, Ill. – The rumors of the demise of Landmark Recreation Center have been greatly exaggerated. The parent company of the center — Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company — says in a news release that nothing is closing, and the facility remains open. We reported Monday that...
1470 WMBD
Former Maui Jim’s employee indicted
PEORIA, Ill. — A former Maui Jim’s employee has been charged with fraud. Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Erica Hornof, 35, of Bradford, with three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The charges stemming from the alleged theft...
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
Central Illinois Proud
Road reopened after downed power lines blocked traffic
UPDATE (1:48 p.m.) – Kickapoo Creek Road has been reopened for through traffic in both directions. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 1800 block of Kickapoo Creek Road in Peoria is closed due to downed power lines and trees. The road is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised...
