Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County
CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
KTVZ
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash at Idaho airport
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane at an airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency and federal investigators announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire...
Man Suspected of Starting Wildfire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County Arrested for Arson
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Dispatch notified Idaho County deputies of a suspicious male in the area of Wolf Creek, off of Joseph Plains in Idaho County after fire crews were called to a wildfire in the area. According to...
KTVZ
Creative, athletic outdoor lovers: We’re learning more about Bend twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday morning around 11 a.m. Mountain time, a single-engine Aviat A-1A small plane crashed at the Johnson Creek airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, about 200 miles northeast of Bend. Bend firefighter Daniel Harro, 38, was flying the plane, with his twin brother Mark Harro on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
Hollywood’s Favorite Mountain Town Isn’t Where You’d Think It Is
“Idaho is like the new Colorado, and Sun Valley is like the new Aspen,” a woman leaned over and said as we began our descent into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho. “Everyone’s coming here now.”. Similar to Aspen—which has seen an unprecedented influx of transplants from...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0