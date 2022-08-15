ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, ID

KIVI-TV

Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County

CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Thrillist

Hollywood’s Favorite Mountain Town Isn’t Where You’d Think It Is

“Idaho is like the new Colorado, and Sun Valley is like the new Aspen,” a woman leaned over and said as we began our descent into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho. “Everyone’s coming here now.”. Similar to Aspen—which has seen an unprecedented influx of transplants from...
HAILEY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

