The New York Mets have called up top prospect Brett Baty. He's in the lineup, hitting eighth and playing third base Wednesday night against the Braves in Atlanta. Baty, 22 years of age and the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, has excelled this season. In 95 games at the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2022, he's put up a slash line of .315/.410/.533 with 19 home runs and 22 doubles in 420 plate appearances. He's been a primary third baseman this season, and he's also seen time in left field.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO