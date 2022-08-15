ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Mets promote top prospect Brett Baty, who will make MLB debut Wednesday night vs. Braves

The New York Mets have called up top prospect Brett Baty. He's in the lineup, hitting eighth and playing third base Wednesday night against the Braves in Atlanta. Baty, 22 years of age and the No. 12 overall pick in 2019, has excelled this season. In 95 games at the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2022, he's put up a slash line of .315/.410/.533 with 19 home runs and 22 doubles in 420 plate appearances. He's been a primary third baseman this season, and he's also seen time in left field.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Queens, NY
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Mark Canha

Comments / 0

Community Policy