COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
abovethelaw.com
Time To Educate The Educators
By the time this column is posted, the twice-yearly hazing ritual that is the bar exam will be over. Any suggestions for a better way to test knowledge? Just asking. I am too late to give bar examinees my usual pre-exam harangue (you all lucked out), but I am just in time to give you two pieces of advice post-exam:
Washington Examiner
School choice: The life raft for opportunity
When you ask children, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” they typically have high aspirations — maybe a doctor, lawyer, police officer, or astronaut. Their minds are filled with unlimited possibilities because they see the world as their oyster, with so much potential for what could be. But if you asked me that question as a child, I would have had one answer: alive. That’s all I knew. I grew up surrounded by poverty, crime, and low expectations. I struggled in my public school and was desperate for a way out, and I knew what was at stake if I didn’t get it.
Washington Examiner
Classical education offers families an educational refuge
For parents who are disillusioned with our nation’s public school systems, there are many other options available. One such alternative is classical education. A resurgence in classical education, sometimes referred to as the liberal arts, has energized an education system that has sorely disappointed families over the past several years. Between dismal college readiness outcomes, rising violence in schools, and woke and sexualized curricula, many public schools have neglected their duty to children. Families are fed up, and with good reason. The public education system failed to listen to parents’ concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritized the desires of powerful teachers unions instead. The result for students has been devastating.
Is there a teacher shortage? It's complicated
With summer almost over and students preparing to return to the classroom, there have been more stories about school districts struggling to staff up. Here's why one expert says we should be very careful arguing there is a nationwide "shortage" of teachers.
Rural Higher Education Gets Organized
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
Washington Examiner
The 100-plus-year legal history of parents fighting for educational choice — and winning!
History repeats itself, and there is no better reminder than constitutional litigation, in which one issue can be revisited many times over many decades. The Supreme Court ’s recent decision in Carson v. Makin, upholding the constitutionality of school choice for the third time in 20 years, revealed that naysayers have argued against the right of parents to direct a child’s upbringing and education for over 100 years. They are still wrong.
LAW・
ABC News
How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage
Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several factors have worsened the...
Washington Examiner
True school choice calls for transparency in education for parents
When we hear about “ school choice ,” we usually think about parents selecting among various education options for their children, be it a public school, a religious school, or homeschooling. As such, policy discussions surrounding school choice typically involve proposals such as education vouchers or charter schools that give parents more options when it comes to where they can send their children to school.
Washington Examiner
US students start academic year with 'massive gains' in school choice
Millions of schoolchildren across the United States are starting the academic year off with more access to school choice than ever before following hard-fought wins in courtrooms , state legislatures , and at the ballot box . Arizona, which has a long legacy of education freedom, is leading the way....
Washington Examiner
Families need educational choice to help their children to succeed
We are at the start of another school year, and millions of parents will be walking their children through challenges ranging from crayons to calculus. While families are facing homework, housework, and managing life, there is another challenge that looms in the background: access to school choice. I know from...
Opinion: Teacher’s View: Feds’ New Discipline Guidance Can Help Kids With Disabilities
The mantra “all students can learn” echoes through the rooms of educator prep programs, professional learning sessions and trainings on curricular materials. As a special education teacher for the last 12 years, I deeply believe this to be true. However, time and again I have watched adults make decisions that do not support this notion. […]
KIDS・
US News and World Report
Getting Ready for Kindergarten
Starting kindergarten is a momentous event for children and their parents. It can be exciting and scary – and often both at the same time. But there are lots of strategies to make the transition a smooth one. Here's some advice on what to expect and how to help...
Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.
