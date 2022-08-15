Aug 15th, 2022

Now Hiring: Community Affairs Manager

GENERAL SUMMARY

Salary: $40,000 - $50,000 (Depending on qualifications)

This position of Community Affairs Manager will take the lead in creating opportunities for public dialogue, engagement, and education and will be a key player in building trust, connection, and commitment among residents and between the community, neighborhoods, and city government. Additionally, the position is responsible for assisting in coordinating and administering programs specifically designed to create and sustain neighborhoods that are safe, attractive, and economically stable within the City of Mobile. This position is also responsible for providing administrative and program support for special projects requiring an intermediate level of analytical skills with a primary focus on community engagement and neighborhood vitality.

SUPERVISION

General supervision is provided by the Director of Community Affairs.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate and review information to implement new and existing programs to meet immediate and intermediate planning goals for community engagement, neighborhood vitality and sustainability. Assists with the planning, development, and implementation of strategies and programs to help facilitate community involvement with City departments, programs, and initiatives. Analyze data to ensure residents receive appropriate service that aligns with their income levels. Conduct, review and provide recommendations related to community engagement and neighborhood programs and City policies and procedures. Facilitate and increase community engagement with various programs, outreach events, and educational activities. Work with City departments to create programs to educate citizens about local government operations. Work with community partners to create pathways to volunteerism and civic engagement. Analyze, investigate, and evaluate program criteria to ensure program applicants follow appropriate policies and procedures. Assist with coordinating community, Council District, and neighborhood programs and events. Respond to and resolve difficult and sensitive resident inquiries and complaints. Plan, develop, implement, and manage special projects both directly and indirectly related to community and neighborhood goals and strategies, as assigned. Periodically attend neighborhood and community group meetings to provide public education and answer questions pertaining to various engagement and neighborhood programs. Support and/or develop departmental marketing efforts via social media, email, and traditional advertising mediums.

MINIMUM JOB REQUIREMENTS

EDUCATION

Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in Public Administration, Communications Political Science, Business Administration, Urban Planning, or related field of study.

Preferred Master's Degree in Public Administration, Communications, Community Development, or related field of study.

Preferred Bi-lingual: English\Spanish.

EXPERIENCE

Two years of related experience in coordinating projects, organizing, and implementing multi-faceted community programs, including public relations and marketing.

Two years of relevant experience in volunteerism, community engagement, outreach, local government, education, or non-profit work is preferred.

An equivalent combination of education and experience is sufficient to successfully perform the essential functions of the job.

LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES

Possession of a valid driver's license.

WORK SCHEDULE

Monday-Friday 8 AM-5 PM, with occasional hours as necessary

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS / WORK ENVIRONMENT

This position does not require a physical for employment.

Applicants with disabilities meeting the job requirements and capable of performing the essential functions of the job, either on their own or with reasonable accommodations, are encouraged to apply.

To apply, send your resume to Keysha.brown@cityofmobile.org