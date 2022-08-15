ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Flooding hits Broomfield communities

Courtney Fromm highlights the issues faced by Broomfield residents after heavy rains and flooding hit their homes. Sunny, drier Wednesday; Small monsoon surge this …. Vigil held in memory of Denver woman killed in crash. New law requires license for radon testing. A week in the 80s with moisture returning...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Pomeranian chases off bear in Castle Rock

Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color …. Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color …. Colorado students not recovered from pandemic learning …. Injured bystanders in LODO shooting react to footage. CU Boulder student sexually assaulted at Williams …. Sunny and dry Thursday. Edgewater police...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado is warning the public about something they believe is a fake violin scam. On Wednesday, the Edgewater Police Department shared the following message:. “Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery...
EDGEWATER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrison, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Adams County, CO
Government
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
City
Arapahoe, CO
Local
Colorado Government
County
Adams County, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#House#Doj
KDVR.com

1 person shot at Arvada apartment complex

Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color …. Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color …. Colorado students not recovered from pandemic learning …. Injured bystanders in LODO shooting react to footage. CU Boulder student sexually assaulted at Williams …. Pomeranian chases off bear in Castle...
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
9NEWS

Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Vigil held in memory of Denver woman killed in crash

A vigil held on Tuesday celebrated the life of Geri Reyna, who was killed in a car crash in Denver. Vigil held in memory of Denver woman killed in crash. Colorado police seize record-shattering amount of …. Statewide assessments shows impact COVID had on students. Honoring King Soopers victims. King...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy