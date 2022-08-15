Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
Flooding hits Broomfield communities
Courtney Fromm highlights the issues faced by Broomfield residents after heavy rains and flooding hit their homes.
KDVR.com
Pomeranian chases off bear in Castle Rock
Colorado students not recovered from pandemic learning …. Injured bystanders in LODO shooting react to footage. CU Boulder student sexually assaulted at Williams ….
KKTV
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
EDGEWATER, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado is warning the public about something they believe is a fake violin scam. On Wednesday, the Edgewater Police Department shared the following message:. “Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery...
Lightning causes house fire in Elizabeth
Firefighters confirm a house near Elizabeth caught fire after a Monday afternoon lightning strike.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Broomfield records about a quarter of annual precipitation in one morning
About a quarter of the average precipitation in Broomfield fell in just a few hours Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Warning: Fake violin scam in Edgewater
The Edgewater Police Department is issuing a warning about people setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a violin and sign stating they need some help.
Rain totals: Storms drop multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado
Monsoonal rains dropped multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado starting Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with 3.5 inches recorded in Broomfield as of 10 a.m.
KDVR.com
1 person shot at Arvada apartment complex
Colorado students not recovered from pandemic learning …. Injured bystanders in LODO shooting react to footage. CU Boulder student sexually assaulted at Williams ….
Counselor with ‘the biggest heart’ killed in crash
“She saw a need for mental health and substance-use assistance for people in the Native American community,” co-worker and friend Christine Russell said.
KDVR.com
Thief makes off with $1000s worth of golf clubs from DIA
A rash of golf club thefts at Denver International Airport has police looking for a suspect with a $2000 reward. Dan Daru gets the inside scoop from a victim of the golf club thief.
Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado
According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
Ex-cop Lane will report to Colorado prison in Floyd killing
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights, has been ordered to report to a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
KDVR.com
Vigil held in memory of Denver woman killed in crash
A vigil held on Tuesday celebrated the life of Geri Reyna, who was killed in a car crash in Denver.
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Boulder crash
The Boulder Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near downtown.
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
Casa Bonita's new owners are asking a judge to help them keep some of the restaurant's renovation documents secret.
A shift in highway planning: no more capacity
"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
