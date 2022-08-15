Read full article on original website
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be
Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
Idaho Was Named One Of The Best States To Live In, Is That True?
Time after time I find myself quoting the late-great Rodney Dangerfield by saying, "Idaho gets no respect." Ranking after ranking comes out for the best state in the country for "this" and Idaho is never featured. Now, our luck seems to be turning around. The country seems to now be...
Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?
The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Famous People Idahoans Say They’d Want to Go to Lunch with!
What famous person would you want to have lunch with?. This is always a fascinating question to ask people, and I’ve loved seeing your interesting responses. Curious about who y’all would want to meet, I posted a few questions on Facebook and Instagram Polls asking you to share with me who (which famous person) you'd like to go on a lunch date with, where you would take them, and what you would like to do!
Idahoans Owe A LOT Of Money To This Industry
A hairline fracture here. A really bad stomach ache there. Minor medical issues can add up. Fast. Don't believe us? Taking a look at Idaho's medical debt may change your mind. There are 50 nifty United States, and Idaho ranks among the top when it comes to having the most medical debt. It's so bad that only seven states on average have it worse than Idahoans.
Idaho’s Most Expensive Rental House is a Whopping $17,500 Per Month
We have seen some insane homes, mansions and even castles around Idaho. I found an impressive home with an impressive rental price tag. So what does $17,500 a month get you in Idaho. A whole lot... First lets check out some other crazy homes in Idaho. This is Idaho's largest home...
13 Generic Substitutes Idahoans Hate to an Uncomfortable Degree
Public Service Announcement: Idahoans hate off-brand groceries. In life and in the grocery store, Idahoans keep it real. And we're not ashamed of it. Just like teachers prefer Crayola crayons over the Rose Art reject alternative, we show up for real Kraft Mac & Cheese and the one-of-a-kind high only real Oreos can provide. And it doesn't stop at food. When it comes to toilet paper, only the most divine quilted quality comfort will do for our high-class ass. Our sh*t tickets have a higher thread count than Martha Stewart's fanciest linens.
Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections
It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?. Meridian...
8 Need-to-Know Instant Potato Facts During Idaho's Shortage
1. Premium instant mash potato brands like Idahoan are made from 100% real, dehydrated Idaho potatoes. 2. Instant mash potatoes and instant potato flakes are two sides of the same coin! Some people also use the phrase "instant potato buds." 3. Instant mash potatoes and potato flakes are made when...
Your Ultimate Guide to 35 Films That Take Place in Idaho
If there's one thing we could all agree on, it's that we all enjoy a good movie now and then. There's no shortage of films these days and we all have our favorites: drama, horror, comedy, or even romantic movies. Now, you've probably heard or read about movies that were...
We’ve Got The Pictures Of The Kardashian’s 2022 Adventure Filled Idaho Vacation
They're baaack! The Kardashians have made their annual family trip to Idaho. Although it's unclear when they arrived and when or if they left, we know from their social media that the Coeur d'Alene vacation happened. Kourtney Kardashian has recently been taking a lot of heat from environmental groups for...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
What Would You Do? Job Offers to Pay in Chicken Sandwiches in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you were offered food instead of money to work your job? Would it matter if it is a second job? Do the hours matter? It may seem like an odd offer and something that is an easy answer, but it may not be as easy as it seems. This is a real offer that happened recently, and it has many scratching their head and wondering, what they would do if they were offered the job, but were paid in sandwiches instead of dollar bills.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
