ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?

We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be

Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
103.5 KISSFM

Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?

The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal

We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#Cashapp
103.5 KISSFM

Famous People Idahoans Say They’d Want to Go to Lunch with!

What famous person would you want to have lunch with?. This is always a fascinating question to ask people, and I’ve loved seeing your interesting responses. Curious about who y’all would want to meet, I posted a few questions on Facebook and Instagram Polls asking you to share with me who (which famous person) you'd like to go on a lunch date with, where you would take them, and what you would like to do!
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idahoans Owe A LOT Of Money To This Industry

A hairline fracture here. A really bad stomach ache there. Minor medical issues can add up. Fast. Don't believe us? Taking a look at Idaho's medical debt may change your mind. There are 50 nifty United States, and Idaho ranks among the top when it comes to having the most medical debt. It's so bad that only seven states on average have it worse than Idahoans.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

13 Generic Substitutes Idahoans Hate to an Uncomfortable Degree

Public Service Announcement: Idahoans hate off-brand groceries. In life and in the grocery store, Idahoans keep it real. And we're not ashamed of it. Just like teachers prefer Crayola crayons over the Rose Art reject alternative, we show up for real Kraft Mac & Cheese and the one-of-a-kind high only real Oreos can provide. And it doesn't stop at food. When it comes to toilet paper, only the most divine quilted quality comfort will do for our high-class ass. Our sh*t tickets have a higher thread count than Martha Stewart's fanciest linens.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
103.5 KISSFM

8 Need-to-Know Instant Potato Facts During Idaho's Shortage

1. Premium instant mash potato brands like Idahoan are made from 100% real, dehydrated Idaho potatoes. 2. Instant mash potatoes and instant potato flakes are two sides of the same coin! Some people also use the phrase "instant potato buds." 3. Instant mash potatoes and potato flakes are made when...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

What Would You Do? Job Offers to Pay in Chicken Sandwiches in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you were offered food instead of money to work your job? Would it matter if it is a second job? Do the hours matter? It may seem like an odd offer and something that is an easy answer, but it may not be as easy as it seems. This is a real offer that happened recently, and it has many scratching their head and wondering, what they would do if they were offered the job, but were paid in sandwiches instead of dollar bills.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy