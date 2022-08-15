Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Related
ksro.com
Pharmacy at Lucky’s in Petaluma to Close
The Lucky Supermarket Pharmacy in Petaluma will shut down on August 24th, as part of the company’s restructuring. Save Mart, which operates the pharmacies at Lucky Stores in California and Nevada, turned over the brand’s pharmacy operations to Walgreens. This closure will impact pharmacy access to patients at the nearby Mary Isaac Center shelter. The pharmacy inside the Montgomery Village Lucky’s Supermarket will close on September 1st.
lakecountybloom.com
Blackberry Cobbler Festival Weekend is Coming August 26-28!
On August 26-28, 2022, the Cobb Area Council partnered with the Seigler Springs Community Redevelopment Association to presents the Second Annual Blackberry COBBler Festival. This year has expanded to include events throughout Cobb over the entire weekend. Friday evening Blackberry Harvest Dinner at Whispering Pines Resort, information and tickets here:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blackberry-harvest-dinner-tickets-381180159117.
Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school
ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
Jackknifed big rig blocks southbound 680 in Bay Area during morning commute
A traffic collision involving a big rig and several cars blocked all lanes of southbound I-680 in Martinez Wednesday morning.
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 19–21
It's still summer, so go swim and play at the Hamilton Community Pool in Novato. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Keep summer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Concord police respond to fatal crash on Monument Boulevard
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Fire at Tow Yard in Antioch
At 2:28 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of E 18th Street in the City of Antioch. While responding, crews observed a large column of black smoke. Upon further investigation, they located a 25-ft trailer on fire inside a towing junk yard on Wymore Way near the Antioch Youth Sports Complex.
sonomacountygazette.com
The delights and dangers of living in Sebastopol
After a halfhearted attempt at winter, Mother Nature appears to be taking summer seriously. Long, warm summer days fog minds and discourage work that can’t be accomplished with a cold beer in hand. Birds are battling over the feeder, looking like a hoard of early morning big box bargain buyers competing over stuff that, in a few months, will end up curb side with an aesthetically unpleasing “FREE” sign. Sonoma County’s award winning pollen is in the air, supplying endless coughs and sneezes that are excused by saying to the person receiving the blast, “Don’t worry, it’s sinuses, not COVID,” while knowing no testing has occurred since last Christmas when ancient Aunt Beulah was visiting. And while the buzz of insects may be pleasing on quiet walks, there is another buzz that should cause dread: cyclists.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Tony’s Seafood
(KRON) — Tony’s Seafood sits about an hour north of San Francisco along the water in Marshall. For three generations, Tony’s has served seafood to locals and tourists. Many customers use Tony’s as a roadside stop, grabbing food like oysters and fish & chips. For more on Tony’s Seafood, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.
Update: southbound lanes of Highway 680 in Martinez reopen after big rig crash
MARTINEZ -- Southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Martinez were reopened Wednesday afternoon hours after a crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles blocked all southbound lanes.According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Southbound traffic was being detoured at the Arthur Road offramp.Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which caused the jackknifed big rig to hit the center divider on the highway, CHP Officer Adam Lane said.The crash punctured the fuel tank of the big rig and a small...
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pharmacy closure at Lucky supermarket in Petaluma, across California, reflects expanding equity gap
Pharmacies inside Lucky Stores’ supermarkets across California, including in Petaluma, are set to close, leaving some worried about the loss of easy access to prescription medications. Services for the pharmacy inside the Lucky supermarket at 939 Lakeville Highway in east Petaluma will be transferred to Walgreens, the closest location...
sonomasun.com
New bike bridge, new pool, old family favorite
Sonoma’s Fryer Creek Pedestrian & Bicycle Bridge Project. It’s been lingering so long that some of the original proponents have aged off bikes and onto walkers. But, progress. Construction is underway to connect Newcomb Street and Manor Drive. Improvements include a new 8-foot wide, 60-foot long paved bicycle and pedestrian path, plus sidewalk and curb/gutters along Newcomb. The bridge should be open to foot traffic “this Fall,” the City promises.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Accident Reported at Fairfield Highway Intersection
Accident on Highway 12 Requires Extrication by Fairfield Firefighters. A major accident occurred in Fairfield on August 13, requiring that firefighters extricate some of the people from their vehicles. The collision occurred between two vehicles sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue, shutting the roadway down in both directions. Crews with the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover that some people were trapped inside their vehicles, including a blue sedan that had the driver’s side panel crushed in.
Comments / 0