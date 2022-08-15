ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

7 Shocking Truths No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups

The Western Idaho Fair returns to Expo Idaho, on August 19-28. Many are excited about the rides and concerts. We're most excited about the FOOD!. The Western Idaho Fair is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year. According to the fair's website, it began in 1897 under the name "Intermountain Fair." Back then, fairgoers could look forward to agricultural events, horse racing and rodeo events. Rather than the epic concerts that the fair hosts at the grandstand today, the acts included war reenactments and plane performances.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How You Can Get into the Western Idaho Fair for FREE This Week

One of the greatest events of the summer is about to take over Expo Idaho!. Are you ready to stuff your fade with Pronto Pups and scream your head off on the rides all day? Well…maybe not in that order, but you know what we mean. The Western Idaho Fair kicks off this Friday, August 19 and runs through Sunday, August 28 at Expo Idaho!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho

When high school seniors are making one of the biggest decisions of their life, where to go for college, we’re sure they’re doing this. We’re nervous to say it because of how ugly Idaho’s attitude is toward transplants, but twelve years ago, we were doing it too. This author grew up in a city in Northeast Ohio that regularly finds itself on lists like “The Worst American Cities to Live in,” “Most Dangerous Cities in America” and “Poorest Cities in Ohio.” In her final months of college, she started looking for full time radio jobs outside of that city where she’d been on the air for three years. Not one, but two, job postings for Boise, Idaho stuck out and she thought “I think I might be perfect for this.”
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community

It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

4 Restaurants in the Boise Area with the Best Fajitas

It's officially National Fajita Day, so y'all gettin' some sizzling fajitas tonight for dinner or what?! I know I am... Tonight or any other night, here's a list of the best fajitas in the Boise area for you 👇. National Today says... "Get some steak sizzling over an open flame...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Free Haircuts Available For Any Student at Nampa Weekend Event

Oh, the first day of school. What kind of nostalgia does that bring back for you? You're seeing friends that you may not have seen all summer, seeing kids that perhaps you don't like too much, and you're about to learn all sorts of new things from new teachers. It can be stressful, starting out a new school year. For kids, all sorts of things are running through their minds and in this day in age when it's all about what you have and how you look on social media, many kids are left feeling behind.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures

Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Travels West Searching For American Workers

I suppose we're all creatures of habit, or at least we're led to believe that attributed to some anonymous philosopher. The good news about taking some time off is that it exposes us to a place outside our comfort zone, at least on our way to finding that perfect vacation spot. I'm always looking for content ideas to keep you informed or, at the least, entertained, so why not share a few thoughts with you from the road?
PENDLETON, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

