nativenewsonline.net
Interior Announces Availability of Tribal Broadband Grant Funding
Federally recognized tribes can apply for the Department of the Interior’s 2022 Tribal Broadband Grant Program that helps federally recognized tribes to expand or develop their internet capabilities. The purpose of the National Tribal Broadband Grant Program is to improve the quality of life, spur economic development and commercial...
nativenewsonline.net
Biden Signs Inflation Act into Law, Paving Way for $720M in Tribal Funding
President Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 into law, which includes more than $720 million for Tribal communities to support climate resilience and adaptation initiatives, lowering energy costs and transitioning to clean energy, and affordable and expanded health care. Daron Carreiro, a citizen...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Washington Examiner
Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'
The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
Essence
FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico
The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
The cost of green energy: The nation’s biggest lithium mine may be going up on a site sacred to Native Americans
The huge project on public land, approved by the Trump administration in its final days, has sparked an outcry and a lawsuit, but opposition among Native Americans is not unanimous. Thacker Pass, a remote valley in the high desert of northern Nevada, will always be sacred for Gary McKinney of...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
nativenewsonline.net
Commerce Department Invests $1M to Support Construction of Tribal Health Center on Rocky Boy Reservation
The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced it will direct a $1 million grant to the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation in Montana for a health center. The project—funded by the American Rescue Plan—will provide infrastructure to support construction of the health center, which will deliver critical healthcare and related workforce development services to the tribal community.
Now that Kari Lake has won, the showdown for Arizona governor is only getting started
On Wednesday morning, Kari Lake was sailing with the wind at her back. The election and vote count she declared “messed up” on Tuesday night had put her in the lead by sunrise. The last round of opinion polls had predicted she would win this race by roughly double digits. One poll had...
Navajos narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls in primary
Natalia Sells has a list of qualities she wants to see in the next Navajo Nation president: Approachable. Adaptable. Inspiring. Someone who upholds traditional values but also is progressive. She'll join thousands of other tribal members on Tuesday in casting their vote for one of 15 presidential hopefuls in the nonpartisan race. The field includes incumbent Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Vice President Frank Dayish Jr., former tribal Attorney General Ethel Branch, attorney Justin Jones, and Buu Van Nygren, the vice presidential candidate from 2018.“I'm trying to go into this with an open mind,” said Sells. “It's a very hot...
A New Round of Colorado River Cuts Is Announced
The water levels of Lake Powell, behind the Glen Canyon Dam near the Arizona-Utah border, could drop so low next year that the dam could no longer generate hydropower. (Monica Almeida/The New York Times)
thecheyennepost.com
Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard Suggests Rocky Mountains Being Hit Hard
AARP updated its national Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard on Aug. 11. The latest version of the dashboard suggests nursing home residents in the Intermountain West are bearing the brunt of recent infections and death due to COVID-19. New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Washington, Montana, and Wyoming make up six of the...
War of words escalates between states as feds announce 2023 Colorado River rations
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s water authorities are hinting that either Southern California’s governing water bodies or the group of upriver states along the Colorado River are responsible for talks breaking down between them, leaving the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to announce the expected Tier 2 shortage and water allotment cuts falling more severely on State 48.
Colorado River cuts expected for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico
The federal government on Tuesday is expected to announce water cuts to states that rely on the Colorado River as drought and climate change leave less water flowing through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it.The Colorado River provides water to 40 million people across seven states in the American West as well as Mexico and helps feed an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion a year. Cities and farms across the region are anxiously awaiting official hydrology projections — estimates of future water levels in the river — that will determine the extent and scope of...
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Montana
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures an extreme drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year...
Protection sought for rare butterflies at Nevada site
Conservationists who are already suing to block a geothermal power plant where an endangered toad lives in western Nevada are now seeking U.S. protection for a rare butterfly at another geothermal project the developer plans near the Oregon line.The Center for Biological Diversity is now petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the bleached sandhill skipper under the Endangered Species Act at the only place it's known to exist.It says the project the Bureau of Land Management approved last year 250 miles (400 kilometers) north of Reno could ultimately lead to the extinction of the 2-inch-long butterfly...
Legal Pot, It’s All Good In 19 States, Why Not Minnesota?
I really can't believe we are still having this conversation. What do we currently have, 19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November.
Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. Though the cuts will not result in...
thecheyennepost.com
Bureau of Reclamation Procrastinates Action on Colorado River Once Again
Is the Bureau’s new water forecast on Colorado River yet another rosy prediction?. The Bureau of Reclamation released its two-year forecast for America’s two largest reservoirs on the Colorado River, predicting that Lake Powell’s levels will stabilize despite considerable uncertainty in a rapidly declining system. The agency’s history of inaccurate long-term forecasts leaves many wondering about the accuracy of today’s 24-month forecast. The Bureau’s new analysis does not account for the fact that states ignored the federal government’s deadline to come up with a deal to cut more water usage in the system, leaving the desert southwest in a precarious position.
