Summer is starting to wind down, kids are going back to school - and there are probably a lot of places we haven't been in our state yet. A lot of them you might have visited, some you haven't for sure, and some are old favorites that maybe you haven't been to in a while. So, while there is still a little time or even one more weekend, and gas prices are down a bit - - try and make it to one of these great places.

TRAVEL ・ 10 HOURS AGO