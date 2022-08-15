Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures
It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about. One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.
Which is Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota’s Favorite Workout?
Most everyone agrees that exercise, in one form or another, can be quite beneficial to one's overall health. What we don't seem to agree on is the best workout to help us meet our exercise goals. A new study from the fitness experts at BarBend looked at Google search data...
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
What Food Does South Dakota Binge on during a Breakup?
Love gone bad can be a tough thing to contend with for some. You might remember the Neil Sedaka classic "Breaking Up is Hard to Do?" Old Neil was right, a bad breakup is rough, and many people seek to gravitate to an assortment of comfort foods in search of a little comfort when their heart is bruised and broken.
Get Your First Look At Minnesota Fish/Wildlife Stamps For 2023
When Minnesota anglers prepare for each fishing season the one thing everyone has in common is a fishing license. The license fees support fish and wildlife conservation in the state and walleye for stocking in Minnesota lakes. Also, every year many artists cast their best to be awarded the wildlife...
Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?
Mount Rushmore is one of those places families go to make memories, passing down the tradition through the generations. It's arguably some of the most hallowed ground in the entire U.S. That's why it's a dream for many to have their final remains laid to rest at this historical landmark....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
Here’s Why Babies Born In Minnesota & Iowa Are Really Lucky
Having a baby is both an exciting and a scary journey. However, it's really pretty easy not to be stressed and to smile proudly when you see that precious, newborn face. In fact, a ton of midwestern states are considered to be the perfect place to start a family. Whether...
How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?
In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
Brilliant Northern Lights Forecast For Iowa, Minnesota, & SD
A big category G3 geomagnetic storm is heading for the upper midwest which means Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota could see some spectacular northern lights. If you've ever experienced the Aurora Borealis away from the city lights in the night sky over Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota you know what a breathtaking display that can be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sick, Mullet Bro! Minnesota Kids Are Finalists In Mullet Championship
This is pretty awesome. Mullets have been making a comeback in recent years. Actually, have they ever really completely gone out of style? To celebrate the business in front and party in the back hairstyle, a national contest was created. The USA Mullet Championships crowns a mullet winner each year in different categories. Two finalists in the kids category are from Minnesota & Wisconsin.
12 Uniquely South Dakotan Places To See Before Summer Ends
Summer is starting to wind down, kids are going back to school - and there are probably a lot of places we haven't been in our state yet. A lot of them you might have visited, some you haven't for sure, and some are old favorites that maybe you haven't been to in a while. So, while there is still a little time or even one more weekend, and gas prices are down a bit - - try and make it to one of these great places.
Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa Have 62,576 Part Time Jobs
With increases in leisure, hospitality, construction, professional, and business the number of workers in the tri-state area has increased substantially. However, we are still seeing thousands of jobs posted across many careers. Shortages in education and nursing top the lists of employers in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa. A collaboration...
‘The Band Perry’ to Replace ‘Lady A’ at the South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair has announced that The Band Perry will replace Lady A on the grandstand stage on Sunday, September 4. Country music group Lady A was set to perform on September 4th. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel their appearance at the SD State Fair along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
Meet 4 South Dakota-Born Super Scientists
South Dakota has produced its share of famous people over the years. Actors like January Jones and Catherine Bach. Media personalities like Bob Barker and Tom Brokaw. Athletes like Brock Lesnar and Chad Greenway. And don't forget Laura Ingalls Wilder. But, I want to talk about scientists. The super scientists...
Minnesota Car Theft Suspects Avoid Stop Sticks, But Hit The Wall
The saying, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," comes to mind when I watch this surveillance video from St Paul, Minnesota. According to reports, police were chasing four suspects in a stolen Kia. Police say the suspects were speeding through neighborhoods and blowing stop signs before the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
South Dakota High School Football 2022 Preseason Poll Released
High School football is right around the corner in South Dakota and now we have our first look at the weekly poll. The first edition, of course, is a preseason poll that is based on last year's results and those who are coming back more than anything on the field but it at least gives you a look at who is expected to be good.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0