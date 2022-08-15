Read full article on original website
Nebraska man killed in three-vehicle crash outside Norfolk
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash between Madison and Norfolk Wednesday evening.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
klin.com
Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop
Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
York News-Times
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
klkntv.com
Woman punched moving car, bit officer’s head, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she bit a police officer’s head and damaged two vehicles, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:49 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a woman had just punched a passing Honda Civic near 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
1011now.com
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenage suspects for stealing computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school. LPD said on Tuesday a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were referred for burglary. Investigators believe the boys stole a total of 17 computers from Northwest High School...
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate two overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln woman charged with motor vehicle homicide had BAC of 0.215%
A Lincoln woman is being held on $500,000 bail after being charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that led to the death of a Greenwood woman. Cheyanne M. Baker, 31, is accused of causing the death of Tammy Callaway, 42, on July 27 near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Greenwood Drive. Baker appeared before a Cass County judge Monday and must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $50,000, to be released from jail.
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
klkntv.com
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
doniphanherald.com
Sioux City man dies in two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
A man from Sioux City, Iowa, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Newcastle in far northeast Nebraska. Anthony Amo, 49, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene about 3 miles west of Newcastle on Nebraska 12, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Monday a mile east of the intersection with Nebraska 15.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
foxwilmington.com
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
News Channel Nebraska
NDCS: inmate dies in custody, no cause yet
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln announced the death of an inmate on Wednesday. RTC said that 59-year-old Jack Talbitzer died on Monday, Aug. 15 at a Lincoln hospital. Talbitzer was incarcerated at RTC, serving a one-year sentence on charges for delivery of a controlled...
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state troopers issue 72 speeding citations for drivers traveling 100 mph or over
The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday that it stopped 72 drivers who were speeding at or above 100 mph between July 20 and Sunday. Troopers issued more than 1,700 speeding tickets across Nebraska during the national Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, according to a press release. Another 364...
