Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
USFS announces Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center schedule shift
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center will shift to fall, winter hours in September. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the visitor center will transition to limited fall hours beginning Sept. 28. Regular winter hours begin Oct. 24, 2022, and fall hours for the MGVC are as...
juneau.org
Public Comment Period for Draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan Extended to September 12
Public Comment Period for Draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan Extended to September 12. The public comment period for the Draft Blueprint Downtown Juneau Area Plan has been extended to September 12, 2022. We want to hear from everyone in the community to make Blueprint Downtown the best it can be – and now you have more time to share your feedback.
ktoo.org
Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.
Guests: Ryan Beason, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooton, Territorial Sportsmen vice president. The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships. Since the...
ktoo.org
Family Promise of Juneau works to end child homelessness.
Guests: Katherine Carlson, LMSW Executive Director Family Promise of Juneau. It’s no accident that Kathleen Carlson, also known as Katti, is in the business of fighting homelessness. As a child, there were times when her family didn’t have a place to call home. Carlson brings her firsthand knowledge of the childhood trauma this causes to her work at Family Promise of Juneau. When the group formed five years ago, it made the decision to focus on struggling families, to reduce the number of children experiencing homelessness. This Sunday, the non-profit is taking time out to celebrate some of its success stories, that include families and children who now have stability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kinyradio.com
Final results are in for 76th Golden North Salmon Derby
1 22.1 - King - Shawn Bethers - Auke Nu. The complete list of winners can be found by clicking here.
juneau.org
CBJ Assembly Meeting Scheduling Changes in August & September
CBJ Assembly Meeting Scheduling Changes in August & September. The August 22, 2022 Regular Assembly Meeting has been cancelled. Consent Agenda items and New Business items scheduled for the August 22 meeting will be taken up during a Special Assembly meeting scheduled for Monday, August 29, 2022 beginning at 6:00p.m.
kinyradio.com
New Seadrome development tops Docks & Harbors agenda Wednesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Board will hold an Operations and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is set for 5 p.m., will be held via Zoom. The meeting number is 811 5407 2938, and the passcode is 598196.
kinyradio.com
CCFR: Battery-operated scooter causes Thursday evening house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to s structure fire on Thursday evening in the Valley. On Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m., CCFR responded to the 4100 block of Taku Boulevard for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke and a small fire inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
Lemon Creek project construction website has been updated
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Work is ongoing with the Lemon Creek project, and new information on construction has been updated on the project website. More information can be found here. On Sunday, Aug. 21, there will be long-line painting from the Vanderbilt Hill area to Anka Street. From Alaway Avenue...
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
kinyradio.com
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
kinyradio.com
Derby weights are in, though Coho catches are low this year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Numbers have been revealed about the total weight of fish caught during the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby. The total weight was 5,533 pounds of Cohos and 2,048 pounds of King Salmon this year, resulting in $16,662.85 in total sales. According to derby board president Ryan...
juneau.org
Mandatory Disclosure FAQ Now Available Online
A selection of Frequently Asked Questions regarding CBJ Ordinance 2020-47(am), mandating disclosure of property sales prices, is now available online at juneau.org/finance/assessor-faqs. Ordinance 2020-47(am) was adopted by the CBJ Assembly in October 2020 and requires that property buyers in the City and Borough of Juneau disclose certain information, including the...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Court System sees expansion of law resources for public
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Through a new department in the Alaska Court System, the "Access to Justice" department is providing resources to the public in an effort to help the public better navigate legal matters. That was the word from Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead on Action Line. She...
Comments / 0