Moreira leads Glassdrive domination to win Volta a Portugal

By Daniel Ostanek
Cycling News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJQ04_0hIMjlHG00

Following a one-two-three finish on the penultimate stage of the Volta a Portugal , Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor swept the final podium spots after the final day time trial in Vila Nova de Gaia.

The squad finished one-two in the highly techical closing 18.6km test as pre-race favourite Mauricio Moreira ascended back to the top spot with a dominant win on the hilly course.

The Uruguayan, who celebrates his first Volta win, put 1:16 into teammate and race leader Federico Figueiredo, leapfrogging the 31-year-old to secure overall victory by 1:09.

Antonio Carvalho, who led the podium sweep at Senhora da Graça on stage 9, took second on the final day to move into the final spot on the overall podium, 2:35 down on Moreira. No other rider finished within a minute of Moreira, as retiring 40-year-old Alejandro Marque (Atum General-Tavira-Maria Novo Hotel) took third place at 1:05 to finish fifth overall.

American rider Scott McGill (Wildlife Generation) walked away with the green points jersey, having taken the first two wins of his pro career earlier in the race and battled with João Matias (Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados) throughout.

Figueiredo won the mountains classification, while Glassdrive dominated the team classification. Joakin Murguialday (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) was the best young rider, 9:24 down on Moreira.

Barry Miller (BAI-Sicasal-Petro de Luanda), who kicked the race off in the Lisbon prologue, finished as the top American, finishing in 16th place at 16:08.

Results powered by FirstCycling

