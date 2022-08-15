Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Former Saints DT Malcom Brown Available in Free Agency
A former New Orleans run-stopper is back on the free-agent market. Could the Saints reunite with an old friend?
'Free Calvin Ridley!' Falcons Ex Sounds Off on Deshaun Watson Suspension
Ridley has been suspended for the year, while Watson just 11 games.
Albany Herald
Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player
ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Yardbarker
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Matt Ryan, Offense Tame Lions, Drew Ogletree Goes Down
On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions began the first of two days of joint practices at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. ahead of their preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a spirited affair that allowed for the Colts to set...
Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1
The 2022 high school football season is upon us and Georgia has an incredible slate of games on tap for Week 1. Here is our breakdown of the Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia on opening weekend: 10. Thomasville @ Brooks County 7:30 p.m. Friday Brooks County and Thomasville will face off in the ...
Titans-Buccaneers Day 2: Observations on Offense
Running back Dontrell Hilliard and rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips continue to forge a presence in the passing game.
Seahawks LG Damien Lewis suffers major leg injury, gets carted off the field
The last thing you want to see is a serious injury in a preseason game. The Seattle Seahawks have suffered what appears to be a bad one in tonight’s contest with the Chicago Bears. Left guard Damien Lewis was just carted off at Lumen Field after going down with...
Hawks Land OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario
The Atlanta Hawks have been very active this NBA offseason on the trade market. They have reshaped their roster and are hoping that the moves they made not only help the team for the upcoming season but down the road as well. The first deal that Atlanta made netted them...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks (43-39) were looking to replicate their playoff success from two seasons ago when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries to key players led to the Hawks being ousted in the first round against the Miami Heat.
