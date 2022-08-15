ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Albany Herald

Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player

ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks (43-39) were looking to replicate their playoff success from two seasons ago when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries to key players led to the Hawks being ousted in the first round against the Miami Heat.
