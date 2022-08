TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Men's Basketball completed their 2022-23 coaching and support staff as Head Coach Bobby Hurley announced several personnel moves. Current Assistant Coach Jermaine Kimbrough was promoted to Associate Head Coach. Director of Scouting and Player Development Brandon Rosenthal has been elevated to Assistant Coach, joining Kimbrough and Assistant Coach George Aramide on Hurley's coaching staff.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO