FanSided

Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman join list of Chiefs injured players

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a few key players out with injuries in practice on Wednesday, including Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman. The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively healthy through the first half of the preseason but on Wednesday, they lost a few key players from practice with various injuries that will raise some significant concerns. The list of injuries now includes defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury

The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Hollywood Brown Contract Status

It’s been a busy offseason for six wide receivers selected in the 2019 draft. Two were traded: Marquise (Hollywood) Brown from the Ravens to the Cardinals and A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles. Five, including the Eagles’ Brown, have signed lucrative new contracts. Arizona’s Brown has not. ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DK Metcalf talks to Rich Eisen about his acting debut

Some pro athletes struggle when they’re done playing. It helps to have a new project to devote their time to. It seems Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is ahead of the game. Metcalf wants to pursue an acting career once he’s done with the NFL and he recently made his debut with a cameo in the new Owen Wilson movie Secret Headquarters.
