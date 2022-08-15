Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Released Darqueze Dennard
Darqueze Dennard was believed to be the lead nickel corner for the 49ers until he was surprisingly released. Kyle Shanahan explains the thought process behind it.
Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman join list of Chiefs injured players
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a few key players out with injuries in practice on Wednesday, including Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman. The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively healthy through the first half of the preseason but on Wednesday, they lost a few key players from practice with various injuries that will raise some significant concerns. The list of injuries now includes defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
49ers Release Robert Nkemdiche
Nkemdiche did seem to improve as training camp progressed, and he made a couple nice plays in the preseason game Friday night
Pete Carroll Says Drew Lock ’Needed’ Reps In Preseason Game
The quarterback was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.
Arizona Cardinals Hollywood Brown Contract Status
It’s been a busy offseason for six wide receivers selected in the 2019 draft. Two were traded: Marquise (Hollywood) Brown from the Ravens to the Cardinals and A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles. Five, including the Eagles’ Brown, have signed lucrative new contracts. Arizona’s Brown has not. ...
La'el Collins Back at Bengals' Facilities After Missing Wednesday's Practice
The 29-year-old was in the locker room on Thursday
DK Metcalf talks to Rich Eisen about his acting debut
Some pro athletes struggle when they’re done playing. It helps to have a new project to devote their time to. It seems Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is ahead of the game. Metcalf wants to pursue an acting career once he’s done with the NFL and he recently made his debut with a cameo in the new Owen Wilson movie Secret Headquarters.
49ers Releasing Darqueze Dennard Shows Confidence in Samuel Womack III
A surprising move the 49ers made Monday was releasing Darqueze Dennard, which indicates how confident they are in Samuel Womack III.
