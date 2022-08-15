Read full article on original website
25th annual Daniel K. Akaka Hawaii Food Show returns
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beginning as a passion project, introduced by the late Daniel K. Akaka to bring local tastes and flavors into military commissaries, the annual ALA Hawaii Food Show is back. "Every year, once a year, local companies gather to present their items," explained ALA Food Show Chairwoman, Sharon...
More benefits, facilities and staff for Hawaii veterans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New federal laws and a bigger budget will expand benefits and care for Hawaii veterans. Billions more for the Department of Veterans Affairs budget will means more staff and facilities, according to VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy, "You can't provide the 21st century veteran the world class care they deserve, with 20th century facilities."
13 new COVID-related deaths, 2,696 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,696 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,619. The statewide test positivity rate is 10.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
New report shows local residents buy most Hawaii homes
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Grassroot Institute of Hawaii released a report that stated most Hawaii homes are purchased from locals that want to buy a house. Experts say the enemy is not out-of-state buyers but current zoning and housing regulations. "In a majority of homes, it wouldn’t take a lot to...
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
Recount results from primary election are in on four close Hawaii races
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The results from four recounts from Saturday's primary election are officially in.
Large number of voters leave Office of Hawaiian Affairs races blank
From Mauna Kea, the the decades long waiting list for Hawaiian homestead land, it's a pivotal time in the Native Hawaiian community. It was against that backdrop that there were two big Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) races on the ballot this past Saturday during the state's primary election.
Bicycle tours on Maui could face a roadblock in operations as lawmakers consider tighter rules
Maui lawmakers may pump the brakes on certain upcountry bicycle tours, as they mull over a measure for stricter regulations on the industry. The controversial proposal would limit the number of riders on tours and restrict the hours convoys can ride to between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. so cyclists would not interfere with heavy morning traffic. The bill would also ban excursions from certain areas upcountry.
American Idol search comes to Hawaii – virtually
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aspiring singers in Hawaii may finally get their big break. ABC’s singing competition American Idol is searching for their sixth season stars -- starting with virtual auditions for Hawaii residents on Friday, August 19th.
Dialysis clinics unable to keep up with demand as kidney disease grows in Hawaii
Nanakuli resident Merrilee Oki once donated a kidney to save the life of her younger brother. She said she lived well for many years with a single kidney.
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
Sen. Fevella calls for emergency declaration over rising electricity costs in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Senate Minority Leader Kurt Fevella has requested Gov. David Ige declare a state of emergency to address rising electricity rates in the state. Fevella’s request comes less than two weeks after the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) said it would have to raise its rates by an additional 7% as the state shuttered its last coal power plant and the ban on coal as an energy source is set to take effect to start 2023.
Big Island Police seeking help in locating female inmate who escaped
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in located an escaped inmate. Jenna Martin, 34, escaped from police custody on Monday, August 15, at approximately 6:25 p.m.
A proposed plan to help streamline teacher hiring
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Some Schools are looking in unusual places to help them deal with the shortage of teachers. The State Department of Education is trying to boost its teachers and staff ranks by streamlining the application process. The Hawaii State Department of Education is trying to recruit and speed up...
Haiku man arrested for threatening family, attacking car with running chainsaw
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police arrested a man for criminal property damage and terroristic threatening after an incident at Kamaole Beach Park III on Monday. On Aug. 15, around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III after a family of five, visiting from Massachusetts, reported that a man had been harassing them earlier that day.
Maui man arrested after allegedly shooting up Haiku home, leading police on chase
KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kula man is facing more than a dozen charges including attempted murder, terroristic threatening and weapons charges, after Maui police say he shot up a home in the Haiku area, Monday afternoon. Officers were called out to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told...
