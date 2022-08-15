Read full article on original website
ksmu.org
New fountain dedicated at Springfield’s Botanical Gardens
The Thomas Kachel Fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens was dedicated on Aug. 12, 2022. Some 60 supporters of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board turned out last week for a dedication ceremony, ribbon-cutting and the switching on of the Kachel Fountain. The fountain was made possible by a half-million-dollar bequest from...
ksmu.org
As Nixa grapples with 'growing pains,' leaders eye placing a 1 cent sales tax increase before voters
The population of Nixa, Missouri has more than doubled since the year 2000, leading officials to lament the "growing pains" of an infrastructure struggling to keep pace. Nixa’s police chief Joe Campbell said his department is bursting at the seams. Interview rooms have been converted into storage space, and closets have been converted into offices.
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
KYTV
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The newly expanded Thunder Ridge is set to reopen in September, holding up to 50,000 people for events like bull riding and large music acts. Big Cedar Lodge marketing Jeff Wilhoit said the new venue will wow people. “It’s a massive facility, and the great thing...
Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into commercial development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University Heights Neighborhood Association said developers are holding a meeting Thursday evening to talk about plans to re-zone five houses near National Avenue and Sunshine Street. Neighbors said developers have purchased homes on Sunshine, University, and National to potentially turn into retail development. “The homes in question are historic homes that […]
KYTV
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walnut Grove Middle School does not have a science teacher for the new school year. Parents received a letter saying the teacher resigned due to medical issues. The letter also mapped out the plan for science classes this upcoming school year. The district will partner with Springfield Public School’s Launch Program offering science online.
KYTV
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Expanded Missouri arena to reopen with Garth Brooks concert
A newly expanded arena in Missouri will reopen with a Garth Brooks concert, and tickets go on sale next week.
sgfcitizen.org
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
KYTV
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
Here’s how many drownings have been reported in southwest MO so far this year
The number of drownings in 2022 in southwest Missouri already equals the number of drownings in 2021, and it's not even Labor Day yet.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
