Springfield, MO

ksmu.org

New fountain dedicated at Springfield’s Botanical Gardens

The Thomas Kachel Fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens was dedicated on Aug. 12, 2022. Some 60 supporters of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board turned out last week for a dedication ceremony, ribbon-cutting and the switching on of the Kachel Fountain. The fountain was made possible by a half-million-dollar bequest from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into commercial development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The University Heights Neighborhood Association said developers are holding a meeting Thursday evening to talk about plans to re-zone five houses near National Avenue and Sunshine Street. Neighbors said developers have purchased homes on Sunshine, University, and National to potentially turn into retail development. “The homes in question are historic homes that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walnut Grove Middle School does not have a science teacher for the new school year. Parents received a letter saying the teacher resigned due to medical issues. The letter also mapped out the plan for science classes this upcoming school year. The district will partner with Springfield Public School’s Launch Program offering science online.
WALNUT GROVE, MO
KYTV

Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor

I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO

