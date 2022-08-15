The West Hollywood City Council voted 3-2 in support of the Robertson Lane project on Aug. 15, after hours of discussion regarding the development’s parking capacity. The development, which will be built on a large section of the block between Robertson Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive, will include the historic Factory building, which will be reassembled and repurposed in the large-scale project, and will also include a hotel, event ballroom, restaurant and retail space. A central, pedestrian-only road will provide access through the area.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO