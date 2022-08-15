Read full article on original website
Related
beverlypress.com
Plans call for end to WeHo rent freeze
Rent increases could potentially be permanently frozen at 3% annually in the city of West Hollywood. The City Council asked at its Aug. 15 meeting for staff to return with a report in 60 days exploring the option, following a recommendation by tenant subcommittee members Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath and Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne, along with a motion by Councilman John Erickson.
beverlypress.com
WeHo Council moves ahead with Robertson Lane project
The West Hollywood City Council voted 3-2 in support of the Robertson Lane project on Aug. 15, after hours of discussion regarding the development’s parking capacity. The development, which will be built on a large section of the block between Robertson Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive, will include the historic Factory building, which will be reassembled and repurposed in the large-scale project, and will also include a hotel, event ballroom, restaurant and retail space. A central, pedestrian-only road will provide access through the area.
beverlypress.com
Mid City West panel supports TV City project
The Mid City West Neighborhood Council’s Planning and Land Use Committee approved support for a transformational project at the Television City campus during a virtual meeting on Aug. 15, amid concerns by some in the community about the size and scope of the project and its impact on the surrounding area.
Comments / 0