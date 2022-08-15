Read full article on original website
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
Texas vs. California: Which State is Better According to Recent Report?
Our buddies over at Wallethub have released another report and this time it's about the best (and worst) states to live in. So, how do Texas and California stack up against each other?. Wallethub measured affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life, and safety to determine each state's respective...
Invasive (and Massive) Australian Crawfish Found in Texas — Y’all Go Cook Some Rice
Everything is bigger in Texas, even their crawfish. Yep, apparently at an apartment complex pond in South Texas, some Australian Redclaw Crawfish were recently found and them things are big big. Just look at this thing!. After the discovery, Aquatic Biologist Dr. Archis Grubh from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department...
There’s a Hidden Gem In Texas If You Absolutely Love Waterfalls
It is no joke that Texas is huge and certainly has a ton of places for you to visit. You know I am your wing woman when it comes to sharing gnarly places that are family-friendly in Texas. Most of those places I have shared consist of splashing around in...
Is It Ever Legal For You To Turn Left At A Red Light In Texas?
One of my favorite lines from the movie Annie Hall is when the main character quips, "I don't want to move to any city where the only cultural advantage is being able to make a right turn on a red light." Recently, I began to wonder if there's ever a...
The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas
No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
New Back to School Ad in Texas Prepares Student for the Worst
The new MAGA, or, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has a strong message for Texas as students across the state begin, or have already begun, the new school year. Mothers Against Greg Abbott are a diverse group of Democrats, Independents, & Moderate Republicans standing up for Texas families and in a new ad, a mother gets her son ready for the first day of school. She ties his shoes, makes sure his phone is on "silent mode" and, of course, takes that obligatory first day of school photo as a keepsake.
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
Texas Mom Creates Bulletproof School Dress for Daughter to Send Message
Class is back in session for most of our youth and one North Texas mom is sending a message to legislators in Texas. She has created a "bulletproof' dress, the dress is a symbol of how gun violence has left parents scared of sending their kids to school. Meet Cassie...
