Texas State

93.1 KISS FM

Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List

Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
93.1 KISS FM

The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas

No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
93.1 KISS FM

New Back to School Ad in Texas Prepares Student for the Worst

The new MAGA, or, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has a strong message for Texas as students across the state begin, or have already begun, the new school year. Mothers Against Greg Abbott are a diverse group of Democrats, Independents, & Moderate Republicans standing up for Texas families and in a new ad, a mother gets her son ready for the first day of school. She ties his shoes, makes sure his phone is on "silent mode" and, of course, takes that obligatory first day of school photo as a keepsake.
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

