The new MAGA, or, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has a strong message for Texas as students across the state begin, or have already begun, the new school year. Mothers Against Greg Abbott are a diverse group of Democrats, Independents, & Moderate Republicans standing up for Texas families and in a new ad, a mother gets her son ready for the first day of school. She ties his shoes, makes sure his phone is on "silent mode" and, of course, takes that obligatory first day of school photo as a keepsake.

