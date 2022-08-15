Read full article on original website
977thebolt.com
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
977thebolt.com
Marathon man arrested for OWI in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a reckless driver near Laurens, IA. “On August 6th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s received a 911 call of a reckless driver going in and out of ditches on Highway 10 west of Laurens, lowa. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the ditch of the 44000 block of 120th Avenue. The vehicle was a silver Honda Accord registered to a Bret Paulson of Marathon, lowa. Upon investigation Bret Paulson (52) was placed under arrest and charged with Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense – Serious Misdemeanor. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Paulson was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a judge.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $3,000 From Employer
A Carroll man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his employer over the course of two months filed a guilty plea in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Jonathan Wolfe was initially charged with second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery fraud, both class D felonies, after a Carroll Police Department investigation determined Wolfe had voided transactions between Feb. 1 and April 21 and pocketed customers’ payments. Authorities say he stole nearly $3,500 over the time he was employed at Sparky’s One Stop in the 1500 block of Plaza Drive. Wolfe was also seen on video surveillance stealing multiple lottery tickets during his shift. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, he pled guilty to the single theft charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The remaining charges would be dismissed after sentencing.
977thebolt.com
Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a theft of railroad materials in the area. “On June 12th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s was contacted by the Union Pacific Railroad to report a theft of railroad materials out of Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard, Iowa. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Shayne Brodersen (56) of Curlew, lowa. Brodersen was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – D Felony. On August 8th, 2022, The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brodersen’s residence in rural Curlew, Iowa. Items were seized from the search warrant as evidence from Brodersen’s residence. Brodersen was also arrested on a valid Pocahontas County warrant stemming from this investigation. Brodersen was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate.
stormlakeradio.com
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Further Charged in Stolen ATV Arrest in Pocahontas County
A Kansas man has been further charged by Pocahontas County authorities in connection to a stolen ATV. Back on July 10th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious man who was operating an ATV in Palmer. The man was reportedly having mental health issues and possibly needed help. Upon location of the man by law enforcement, he had no form of identification, but did provide a name and date of birth. The man reported he was from Wichita, Kansas. A check was done on his ID information, but it was unconfirmed.
kicdam.com
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
1380kcim.com
Denison Man Arrested For Fleeing From Authorities In Stolen Vehicle Sentenced Thursday
A Denison man arrested earlier this year for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a reported stolen vehicle was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. Court records show 22-year-old Atem Duot was initially charged with second-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude, class D felonies, following a March 11 pursuit near Manning. A Manning Police Department affidavit alleges Duot was seen driving a stolen 2000 Chevrolet Cruze and fled from an attempted traffic stop. Duot pled guilty to the eluding charge last month after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. A judge approved Duot’s application for a deferred judgment, meaning fines, surcharges, and terms of incarceration were suspended. He was instead placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for two years. Court records will be expunged upon successful completion of probation. The second-degree theft charge resulting from the stolen vehicle was dismissed after sentencing.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Charged With Criminal Mischief After Alleged Road Rage Incident
A Carroll man faces charges after allegedly smashing a driver’s windshield during a road rage incident. According to Carroll County District Court records, the Carroll Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Kittyhawk Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 11 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Authorities say the victim had unintentionally cut off 65-year-old Michael Charles Linhart, and he responded by forcing the other vehicle to stop and striking the victim’s windshield with his hand, causing it to break. Linhart was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance after appearing before a magistrate and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Pleads Guilty To Lottery Theft
A Carroll woman accused of Iowa lottery theft has filed her guilty plea in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Patricia Mae Trice submitted her guilty plea last week to the class D felony count after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge stems from an investigation into reported thefts from the Kimmes Country Store on U.S. Highway 30 between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 while Trice was employed there. Authorities say Trice stole tickets and redeemed the winnings, depriving her employer of the funds. Trice faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Carroll County courthouse.
977thebolt.com
Two men arrested in criminal mischief at Gilmore City farm
Gilmore City, IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release regarding a couple arrests in Gilmore City. “A Gilmore City man and a Pocahontas man were arrested on Sunday after the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a rural farm site. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 33002 480th Street, rural Gilmore City. Upon arrival at the farm site, law enforcement was also informed that there were 4 hogs that had been left there which didn’t belong at the site.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Sheriff: Iowa woman died due to multiple dog bites; Dogs euthanized
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries from her own Great Danes on Monday, authorities said. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Following SUV/Semi Accident Tuesday In Jefferson
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Lincoln Way Streets at approximately 1:40 p.m. Their investigation found a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Sherry Graven of Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Elm when it was struck by a 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, operated by Randy Wilson of Gowrie, as the semi attempted to change lanes. The Graven vehicle was forced off the roadway and sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages. Only $500 in damage was reported to the Wilson truck and trailer. Wilson was cited for unsafe passing.
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
yourfortdodge.com
Former Fort Dodge Shopping Center Is Sold
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) A staple of downtown Fort Dodge for decades has been sold to an out of state company. to Jamerson Group Corp based out of Conyers, Georgia, that’s according to details available through the Webster County Assessor’s office. Selling far under a third of its current assessed value of nearly $750,000.00.
1380kcim.com
JoAnn Gehling of Carroll
JoAnn Gehling, 80 of Carroll, died Thursday morning August 18, 2022, at Accura Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa surrounded by her seven children following a brief illness. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Mass servers will be Kolbi Peter and Camri Peter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Special music will be by Maggie Gehling and Elizabeth Mills. Lector for the mass will be Alvin Mueggenberg. Gift bearers will be JoAnn’s grandchildren. Eucharistic Ministers will be Mary Grossman, and Sister Joann Gehling F.S.P.A. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Jesse Schwanz, Breanna Haberl, Cory Haberl, Elizabeth Mills, Jordan Wessling, Caleb Wessling, Mitch Gehling, Jack Gehling, Samantha Gehling, Lilly Gehling, Calvin Gehling, Maggie Gehling, Lucy Gehling, Tyler Gehling, Reese Gehling, Carter Gehling and Kenna Gehling. Casket Bearers will be Nathan Haberl, Spencer Gehling, Josh Gehling, Max Gehling, Casey Gehling, Jacob Wessling, and Conner Gehling. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll, Iowa.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Approve Anti-Human Trafficking Proclamation
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution during their meeting Monday to support the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Human Trafficking Coalition. The proposal was first brought to the board last week, but the supervisors wanted to familiarize themselves with the program before backing it. Board Chair, Stephanie Hausman, shared the opening language of the proclamation.
1380kcim.com
City Officials Hosted A Groundbreaking To Officially Start The Rec Center Renovations Project
In June, the Carroll City Council voted to move forward with proposed renovations and improvements to the Carroll Recreation Center. On Tuesday, community members gathered at the Rec Center as city officials and rec employees officially started the renovation with a groundbreaking. Parks and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer says he is excited to start the project.
