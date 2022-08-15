Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Announce Official Starting Quarterback Decision For 2nd Preseason Game
One day it'll be the Kenny Pickett show in Pittsburgh; not yet. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have made an official decision on their starting quarterback for the team's second preseason game. Mitchell Trubisky is the guy. The Steelers made a formal announcement this Thursday morning announcing Mitchell Trubisky as...
The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2022-2023 season with a new face at quarterback. After nearly two decades of Ben Roethlisberger lining up under center, this season will feature someone new after his retirement. That prompted Pittsburgh to go out and sign former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled throughout his career […] The post The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has taken a back seat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Steelers and Panthers Quarterback Updates
The latest on the QB1 battles in Pittsburgh and Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second...
Dolphins Camp 2022: Aug. 18 Practice Observations
Jevon Holland had yet another interception at Miami Dolphins practice on a day when Tua Tagovailoa connected on two long passes
RELATED PEOPLE
Takeaways from Day 13 of Dolphins' training camp
After two practices outside at the Baptist Health Training Complex, the Miami Dolphins moved inside for the final practice of the week before their preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With head coach Mike McDaniel not revealing who’s going to play on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the...
Atlanta Falcons sign receiver KeeSean Johnson
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on Wednesday. Johnson, 25, was released by the San Francisco 49ers on
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game
Kenny Pickett has slowly climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart during training camp. He took practice snaps primarily with the third team during OTAs but has since stepped up to take reps with the second-teamers in recent weeks. His standout debut against the Seattle Seahawks in last weekend's preseason opener seems to have cemented him as the backup to presumed starter Mitch Trubisky.
Yardbarker
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
NFL・
Comments / 0