The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2022-2023 season with a new face at quarterback. After nearly two decades of Ben Roethlisberger lining up under center, this season will feature someone new after his retirement. That prompted Pittsburgh to go out and sign former Chicago Bears signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled throughout his career […] The post The preposterous record Mitchell Trubisky holds not seen since 1950 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
ClutchPoints

Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second...
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game

Kenny Pickett has slowly climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart during training camp. He took practice snaps primarily with the third team during OTAs but has since stepped up to take reps with the second-teamers in recent weeks. His standout debut against the Seattle Seahawks in last weekend's preseason opener seems to have cemented him as the backup to presumed starter Mitch Trubisky.
Yardbarker

NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
