Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Inside Indiana Business
Graham Rahal reaches agreement to move HQ to Zionsville
INDYCAR driver Graham Rahal will spend up to $20 million to move his automotive headquarters from Brownsburg to Zionsville’s Creekside Corporate Park, town officials announced Wednesday morning. Rahal, president of Graham Rahal Brands, entered into an agreement with the Zionsville Economic Development Commission to purchase two lots at Creekside...
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
wfyi.org
Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations
A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa. The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday...
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
midwestliving.com
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Opening soon, Malibu Jack's Theme Park is hiring
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A new indoor theme park is coming to Lafayette next month!. Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park will be opening next month at the Tippecanoe Mall. The attraction is currently hiring for many position. According to a press release from the company, Malibu Jack's is a massive...
WANE-TV
Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
WLFI.com
Lafayette water sample tests positive for E. coli
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A letter to water customers warns a recent sample tested positive for E. coli. But one official says there's no cause for concern. City wells pump drinking water from a deep underground aquifer. One untreated sample from a recently rehabilitated well came back positive for E. coli, says Lafayette Waterworks Superintendent Steve Moore.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force seized hundreds of guns over the last year.
WLFI.com
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
WLFI.com
St. Boniface Germanfest not 'mini' anymore
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A popular Lafayette festival isn't "mini" anymore. St. Boniface Catholic Church hosted a mini-Germanfest last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, organizers say that the event is back this September and better than ever. The event closes North, Ferry and Eighth streets near St. Boniface...
WLFI.com
Ouibache Music Festival taking place next weekend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Ouibache Music Festival is only 10 days away. This year's festival will take place at the Columbian Park Amphitheater, and will be happening on Saturday, August 27, starting at 5 p.m. The event is free and everyone is welcomed to attend, and this...
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
Tip leads investigators to Kokomo arson suspect
A Kokomo woman faces several charges in connection with an apartment fire.
Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
Comments / 0