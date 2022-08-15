Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
SCSD#3 Discusses Bus Routes, Student Handbook
SCSD #3 board met on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Items for discussion included home school applications for two families, Hampshire family and Tietjen family, and approving the applications from two out-of-district families. The board discussed the hiring of assistant coaches for the sports teams and the fact was mentioned that there...
sheridanwyoming.com
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results
Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
sheridanwyoming.com
Transitioning Home from Transitional Care
From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s transitional care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help you or your family member regain a level of independence for a safe return home following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From daily rehabilitation to 24/7 nursing care, our multi-disciplinary team will work to keep you close to your community, friends, family, and the one place we plan to transition back to – home. After varying lengths of stay, patients are headed home, but how do we prepare them? Two invaluable tools our Transitional Care Team takes advantage of are our newly improved ADL Suite and Home Evaluations.
sheridanwyoming.com
New Primary Care Clinic in Sheridan
In a news release, Dr. Kristopher C. Schamber, MD, FACP Medical Director, SMH Primary Care, talks about the newly opened Primary Care Clinic located at 61 S. Gould Street in Sheridan. He said he is focused on delivering the highest level of care to all patients throughout their lives. He joined with Sheridan Memorial Hospital because they share and support his healthcare philosophy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan Tennis Teams Go 3-1 Vs. Laramie And Rawlins To Start 2022 Season
Playing at Laramie, the Sheridan Girls Tennis Team swept both the Lady Plainsmen and Rawlins to start the 2022 season. The boys lost to Laramie 3-2, and swept Rawlins. Both Bronc tennis teams will host Torrington in the home opener on Thursday, August 18th, beginning at noon. Laramie Boys 3...
sheridanwyoming.com
SHS is a Busy Place This Week With fall Sports Rolling / Check in With the Lady Bronc Swimmers and Divers / Broncos at Buffalo Saturday
SWIMMING / DIVING – The Lady Bronc swimmers and divers are back in the pool, Head coach Brent Moore says opening week is always and exciting time. And he says they have a lot to get done the next ten days. SHS ACTIVITIES Since Monday with all the fall...
Comments / 0