ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranchester, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sheridanwyoming.com

SCSD#3 Discusses Bus Routes, Student Handbook

SCSD #3 board met on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Items for discussion included home school applications for two families, Hampshire family and Tietjen family, and approving the applications from two out-of-district families. The board discussed the hiring of assistant coaches for the sports teams and the fact was mentioned that there...
ARVADA, WY
sheridanwyoming.com

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
WYOMING STATE
sheridanwyoming.com

Transitioning Home from Transitional Care

From changes to one’s daily schedule to the adjustments necessary to return home – Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s transitional care team of nurses, doctors, and therapists manage transitions and help you or your family member regain a level of independence for a safe return home following an injury, surgery, or serious illness. From daily rehabilitation to 24/7 nursing care, our multi-disciplinary team will work to keep you close to your community, friends, family, and the one place we plan to transition back to – home. After varying lengths of stay, patients are headed home, but how do we prepare them? Two invaluable tools our Transitional Care Team takes advantage of are our newly improved ADL Suite and Home Evaluations.
SHERIDAN, WY
sheridanwyoming.com

New Primary Care Clinic in Sheridan

In a news release, Dr. Kristopher C. Schamber, MD, FACP Medical Director, SMH Primary Care, talks about the newly opened Primary Care Clinic located at 61 S. Gould Street in Sheridan. He said he is focused on delivering the highest level of care to all patients throughout their lives. He joined with Sheridan Memorial Hospital because they share and support his healthcare philosophy.
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Horn, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
State
Wisconsin State
Ranchester, WY
Education
City
Ranchester, WY
sheridanwyoming.com

Sheridan Tennis Teams Go 3-1 Vs. Laramie And Rawlins To Start 2022 Season

Playing at Laramie, the Sheridan Girls Tennis Team swept both the Lady Plainsmen and Rawlins to start the 2022 season. The boys lost to Laramie 3-2, and swept Rawlins. Both Bronc tennis teams will host Torrington in the home opener on Thursday, August 18th, beginning at noon. Laramie Boys 3...
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy