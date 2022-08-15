A brush fire continues to burn on the Marlborough/Sudbury/Hudson town lines a distance from Red Oak Drive in Sudbury. There is no threat to residents or homes as the firefighters are deep in the woods, there is no need to evacuate. Please keep this circumstance in mind before calling our Public Safety Dispatch Center unless you observe a different emergency. We will update you if things change. Thank you!

SUDBURY, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO