Read full article on original website
Related
Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Maxeon Solar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 34.37%, reporting an EPS of $-2.15 versus an estimate of $-1.6. Revenue was up $62.19 million from...
Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings
OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings
Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings
Keysight Technologies KEYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.79. Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
Target's Earnings Outlook
Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Recap: America's Car-Mart Q1 Earnings
America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. America's Car-Mart posted an EPS of $2.0. Revenue was up $64.55 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Benzinga
Where Altair Engineering Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Altair Engineering ALTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.25 versus the current price of Altair Engineering at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings
Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Investopedia
Walmart Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Report Recap
U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, rose at a faster pace than analysts expected. U.S. comparable sales indicate the sales generated by the company's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open for at least one year, including e-commerce sales. Walmart said that it had made good progress on containing costs...
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive. The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events. WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
NFL・
SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
LSI Industries Q4 Earnings Exceed Street Expectations
LSI Industries, Inc. LYTS reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32% year-over-year to $127.47 million, beating the consensus of $109 million. Lighting Segment net sales $67.8 million (+29% Y/Y) and Display Solutions Segment net sales $60 million (+35%Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.21 from $0.12 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of...
Beauty Products Provider Estee Lauder's Q4 Beats But Outlook Disappoints
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 10% year-on-year to $3.56 billion, beating the consensus of $3.43 billion. Organic net sales decreased 8%. Sales in the Americas increased 12% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa dropped 11%, and Asia/Pacific fell 23%. Net sales from Skin Care...
Cisco Systems Rallies Off Q4 Earnings: 4 Analysts Break Down The Print
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 1 cent per share, on revenues of $13.1 billion, ahead of the Street expectations of $12.7 billion. Here's what the sell side has to say after the print. JMP Securities On Cisco Systems.
Comments / 0