3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
nbc24.com
New students move in for Lourdes University orientation
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Freshmen made their way to the Lourdes University campus Thursday for the first wave of move-in weekend and Gray Wolf Orientation. Although Lourdes' student population largely consists of commuters, recent years have seen an increase in students filling up dormitories. "We have more people who are...
nbc24.com
Findlay City Schools board approves active shooter defense system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools recently approved the addition of an active shooter defense system to all their schools. The SafeDefend system is a high-tech network of alarm systems that would alert first responders to a specific room or location without a 911 call. "It's extremely difficult. A...
nbc24.com
Community members repair the Courageous Community Service campground
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Thursday, the local Luckey Home Depot joined together to give the Courageous Community Services campground a makeover. For Christopher Miller, the team Depot facilities captain and operation manager, being at the Courageous Community Services campground means a lot as he has special needs children himself. “I...
nbc24.com
Save Our Community program expands to Lagrange to curb gun violence, improve community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo hasn't hit a victory in terms of curbing gun violence. But the city has seen improvement. "First of all I think it's, the lower crime numbers that we've seen in Toledo this year, the lower gun violence numbers we've seen, I think are due to a lot of factors," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.
nbc24.com
Restore Hyper Wellness of Perrysburg provides therapy treatment for everyone
Chase Garneau General Manager of Restore Hyper Wellness of Perrysburg appeared on WGO and spoke about the goods and services provided and its approach to service the public!. For More Information CLICK HERE.
nbc24.com
Swanton leaders break ground for rustic barn venue Birchwood Meadow
SWANTON, Ohio — Tuesday, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the start of its biggest project in over a decade. Birchwood Meadow features an 8,000-square-foot wedding and event venue that has space for up to 350 people. The "Big Timber" barn boasts a 40-foot vaulted ceiling with timber...
nbc24.com
Old South End Gateway Arch welcomes drivers on Broadway Street near downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine joined Ohio and Toledo leaders Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Old South End Gateway Arch. Thanks to funding from the City of Toledo District Improvement Program secured by city Council Member Theresa Gadus, the Broadway Corridor Coalition organized the three-year project as part of its revitalizing Historic South Initiative.
nbc24.com
Bowling Green City Council approves resolution that would expand DORA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday, Bowling Green City Council approved a proposed expansion of the city's Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area coverage. DORA currently covers Main Street from Court to Clough streets. If approved by the state of Ohio, this new resolution would extend that to extra areas like the parking lots bordered by East Wooster, South Prospect and Clough streets.
nbc24.com
Art and Jewelry on display at the Levis Commons Art Fair this weekend!
Allison Buck appeared on WGO and spoke about the different art and jewelry pieces that will be on display at the Levis Commons Art Fair happening this weekend in Perrysburg!
nbc24.com
55th annual National Tractor Pulling Championship starts with races 1/10 the size
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship began in Bowling Green Thursday, and it began in a small way. From the time the gates to the event opened, 1/10 size RC cars were pulling model sleds of the main event of up to 150 pounds.
nbc24.com
AirPower History Tour showing vintage aircrafts at Toledo Express Airport
SWANTON, Ohio — If you're looking for plans this weekend, there's an opportunity to see veteran airplanes while learning about history. AirPower History Tour will be showing off World War II vintage aircrafts during the summer months and are visiting Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport for the next couple days.
