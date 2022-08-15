ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

New students move in for Lourdes University orientation

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Freshmen made their way to the Lourdes University campus Thursday for the first wave of move-in weekend and Gray Wolf Orientation. Although Lourdes' student population largely consists of commuters, recent years have seen an increase in students filling up dormitories. "We have more people who are...
SYLVANIA, OH
nbc24.com

Findlay City Schools board approves active shooter defense system

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools recently approved the addition of an active shooter defense system to all their schools. The SafeDefend system is a high-tech network of alarm systems that would alert first responders to a specific room or location without a 911 call. "It's extremely difficult. A...
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

Community members repair the Courageous Community Service campground

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Thursday, the local Luckey Home Depot joined together to give the Courageous Community Services campground a makeover. For Christopher Miller, the team Depot facilities captain and operation manager, being at the Courageous Community Services campground means a lot as he has special needs children himself. “I...
LUCKEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
City
Toledo, OH
nbc24.com

Swanton leaders break ground for rustic barn venue Birchwood Meadow

SWANTON, Ohio — Tuesday, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the start of its biggest project in over a decade. Birchwood Meadow features an 8,000-square-foot wedding and event venue that has space for up to 350 people. The "Big Timber" barn boasts a 40-foot vaulted ceiling with timber...
SWANTON, OH
nbc24.com

Old South End Gateway Arch welcomes drivers on Broadway Street near downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine joined Ohio and Toledo leaders Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Old South End Gateway Arch. Thanks to funding from the City of Toledo District Improvement Program secured by city Council Member Theresa Gadus, the Broadway Corridor Coalition organized the three-year project as part of its revitalizing Historic South Initiative.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Bowling Green City Council approves resolution that would expand DORA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday, Bowling Green City Council approved a proposed expansion of the city's Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area coverage. DORA currently covers Main Street from Court to Clough streets. If approved by the state of Ohio, this new resolution would extend that to extra areas like the parking lots bordered by East Wooster, South Prospect and Clough streets.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Partners#Pie
nbc24.com

AirPower History Tour showing vintage aircrafts at Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio — If you're looking for plans this weekend, there's an opportunity to see veteran airplanes while learning about history. AirPower History Tour will be showing off World War II vintage aircrafts during the summer months and are visiting Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport for the next couple days.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy