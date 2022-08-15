PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon has been a busy one. Crews constantly have to replace power polls that have gone down across the Valley following a storm. Salt River Project officials told Arizona’s Family that this monsoon season had the most significant impact on their system in the past 30 years. After a storm like last Friday, you may have seen several wooden power polls get knocked down, prompting crews worked to replace them with steel polls. SRP has a storage yard full of power polls and other supplies ready to go to replace ones that go down.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO