Arizona State

AZFamily

Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Storms on Friday, Saturday could bring flooding, over 2 inches of rain to most of metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Satwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert declared for the Phoenix area with storms brewing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lots of leftover humidity from last night’s storms made for a sticky, hot Thursday. Conditions are ripe for another round of isolated, strong thunderstorms to roll through parts of the Valley later on tonight. Therefore, we have declared a #FIRSTALERTWX night for the Valley for storms set to arrive between 6–11 p.m. We will track these storms for you in the First Alert forecast center as these could contain brief heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch on Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with temperatures in the 80s. This afternoon, we will see a high of around 105. Isolated storms moved into the West Valley on Wednesday afternoon, while the East Valley saw a dust storm. Only several gauges recorded rainfall. Starting...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona utility providers say monsoon season has been most destructive in decades

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon has been a busy one. Crews constantly have to replace power polls that have gone down across the Valley following a storm. Salt River Project officials told Arizona’s Family that this monsoon season had the most significant impact on their system in the past 30 years. After a storm like last Friday, you may have seen several wooden power polls get knocked down, prompting crews worked to replace them with steel polls. SRP has a storage yard full of power polls and other supplies ready to go to replace ones that go down.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053

Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

Union says Phoenix Fire resources are down as response times have increased. The union says over the past decade, response times have gone from 5 minutes to nearly 9 minutes.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
YUMA, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions

BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Man caught on camera peeping through windows in Surprise

How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey's office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix

How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey's office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million.
PHOENIX, AZ

