AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
KTAR.com
Storms on Friday, Saturday could bring flooding, over 2 inches of rain to most of metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Satwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
AZFamily
First Alert declared for the Phoenix area with storms brewing
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lots of leftover humidity from last night’s storms made for a sticky, hot Thursday. Conditions are ripe for another round of isolated, strong thunderstorms to roll through parts of the Valley later on tonight. Therefore, we have declared a #FIRSTALERTWX night for the Valley for storms set to arrive between 6–11 p.m. We will track these storms for you in the First Alert forecast center as these could contain brief heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with temperatures in the 80s. This afternoon, we will see a high of around 105. Isolated storms moved into the West Valley on Wednesday afternoon, while the East Valley saw a dust storm. Only several gauges recorded rainfall. Starting...
KTAR.com
Incoming storm likely to bring hard rain to parts of metro Phoenix rest of week
PHOENIX – It may be time to batten down the hatches in metro Phoenix – quite a bit of rain could be landing over the next few days, harder in some places than others, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorm chances reach their peak Friday...
AZFamily
Arizona utility providers say monsoon season has been most destructive in decades
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon has been a busy one. Crews constantly have to replace power polls that have gone down across the Valley following a storm. Salt River Project officials told Arizona’s Family that this monsoon season had the most significant impact on their system in the past 30 years. After a storm like last Friday, you may have seen several wooden power polls get knocked down, prompting crews worked to replace them with steel polls. SRP has a storage yard full of power polls and other supplies ready to go to replace ones that go down.
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
kjzz.org
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
His backpack was found in the Grand Canyon last month, but David Alford hasn't been seen since 2014
GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — Arizona firefighters battling a wildfire found a significant discovery in the case of a man who has been missing for almost a decade. David Alford was last seen in 2014 in Idaho, but just a few weeks ago, his backpack was found in a remote spot along the north rim of the Grand Canyon.
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
AZFamily
Arizona to lose 21% of the state’s annual allotment of Colorado River water in historic cuts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The federal government on Tuesday announced water cuts to states that rely on the Colorado River, including Arizona, as drought and climate change leave less water flowing through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it. Farmers in central Arizona will largely shoulder the...
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AZFamily
Arizona News
Union says Phoenix Fire resources are down as response times have increased. The union says over the past decade, response times have gone from 5 minutes to nearly 9 minutes. 911 calls released in unsolved Benjamin Anderson homicide case when body was found. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Briana...
AZFamily
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
Mohave Daily News
Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions
BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
AZFamily
Man caught on camera peeping through windows in Surprise
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
AZFamily
New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office monitor threats against election officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is holding...
