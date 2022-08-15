ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

dawgnation.com

Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘ready for the challenge’ of being the next standout Georgia football linebacker

There are quite a few misconceptions about inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson that probably need to be cleared up. While recruiting sites listed lists him as being a Baltimore, Md., native, the inside linebacker is actually from Hyattsville, Md. in Prince George County. There’s also the origin of his nickname, Pop. It did not come from that fact that some think he looks like an old man.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
fox40jackson.com

Florida college student killed in Alabama forest shootout

A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Check out Florida Gators’ new $85 million football facility

Nothing like moving into a new place. The Florida Gators witnessed that Sunday when they moved into their 142,000-square foot, $85 million Heavener Football Training Center. Check out the perks of the new pad. Amenities inside the building include a dining hall, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office

Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
First Coast News

Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy

Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

