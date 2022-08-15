Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Live mural painting by renowned artist Al Blood Black.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
dawgnation.com
Georgia football practice observations: Bulldogs simulating for future opponent, rotating on defense
Georgia football opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. But during part of the team’s 13th practice of the fall, the Bulldogs were attempting to emulate a look a different team on their schedule will give them. While the offense and defense were working together, Georgia was simulating...
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘ready for the challenge’ of being the next standout Georgia football linebacker
There are quite a few misconceptions about inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson that probably need to be cleared up. While recruiting sites listed lists him as being a Baltimore, Md., native, the inside linebacker is actually from Hyattsville, Md. in Prince George County. There’s also the origin of his nickname, Pop. It did not come from that fact that some think he looks like an old man.
dawgnation.com
ESPN expert predicts Alabama postseason sweep over Georgia, but improved Stetson Bennett could make a difference
ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama are the overwhelming favorites to win their respective divisions and meet in the SEC Championship Game. Most every respectable college football fans knows that, and certainly all those between Tuscaloosa and Athens. Team captain Jordan Davis led a quick recovery, however, as the defense...
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
dawgnation.com
Jermaine Burton focused on Alabama title hopes, ‘forgot about’ Georgia championship game
ATHENS —Jermaine Burton has moved on after helping Georgia win a national championship, his sights set on another title with his new team at Alabama. Burton transferred to play for the Tide less than two weeks after playing a significant role in the Bulldogs beating them, 33-18, in the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Florida Football: How Billy Napier’s discipline is impacting Florida already
With the Gators season quickly approaching, many fans are looking forward to the opening matchup vs the #7 ranked Utah Utes. I can assure you the players and coaches, especially Billy Napier, are looking forward to it as well, after what took place this past weekend. Along with the Gators...
fox40jackson.com
Florida college student killed in Alabama forest shootout
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Check out Florida Gators’ new $85 million football facility
Nothing like moving into a new place. The Florida Gators witnessed that Sunday when they moved into their 142,000-square foot, $85 million Heavener Football Training Center. Check out the perks of the new pad. Amenities inside the building include a dining hall, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming...
earnthenecklace.com
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office
Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
‘Business in the front, party in the back:’ Hilliard teen a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships
A Nassau County teen is getting some recognition for his “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle. Fisher Monds of Hilliard is currently a finalist in the Teen Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Wednesday morning,...
‘Sticker’ price of new Florida election law may surprise you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mail ballot drop boxes in Florida are getting a makeover this year and the change is costing taxpayers. It’s the result of a new state law passed earlier this year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
Poll: Clear front-runners in Jacksonville Sheriff special election
Jacksonville, Fl — Two of the biggest issues facing Jacksonville voters in this primary should be settled by this time next week. A new snapshot of the race for Jacksonville Sheriff shows a tight contest at the top of a crowded field of contenders. Likely primary voters put T.K....
floridapolitics.com
Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
click orlando
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
