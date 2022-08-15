ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 8

christine w
2d ago

The vessel sink makes it look cluttered and the shower enclosure closed in and claustrophobic. But if the homeowner likes it~it's awesome 👌

Reply
3
Related
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Why Putting a Bookcase in This Unexpected Living Room Spot Is Actually a Genius Decorating Move

Small-space dwellers know every single square inch of a home is valuable real estate. They see opportunities for additional storage in unconventional places, like the spot above a doorway, on top of a radiator, or underneath and behind literally any piece of furniture. To that end, renters Bryce and Stefan really got creative layering furniture pieces to not only create more storage in their 1060-square-foot town home but to also proudly display their prized belongings in a beautiful and unique way. Spoiler alert: It involves putting a bookcase behind their sofa, and while this layout idea isn’t for every space, it’s worth considering depending on your floor plan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Apartment Therapy

How to Make Use Of an IKEA PAX In A Small Space Without Even Having A Closet

Whether you’re struggling with an extensive wardrobe or limited storage space, IKEA usually comes in clutch when it comes to customizing closets. For lots of small-space dwellers, dreams of having beautifully organized clothes and accessories is short-lived due to a lack of square footage. One TikToker may have cracked the code for your closet woes though, and she did it in less than 500 square feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

We Tested (and Rated!) Every Coffee Table at West Elm — Here Are the Best to Suit Your Style and Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The right coffee table has the power to really make a space. Those with storage capacity can actually create more space — whether concealing essentials or displaying objects, while others blend right in with their surroundings. A coffee table can turn any room into an organized sanctuary or an inviting place to gather. And whether, aesthetically, your ideal coffee table is minimal or makes a statement, it’s bound to be one of the most important elements of decor you’ll have in your home.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Unruly Office Gets an Organized, IKEA-Hacked Redo for $2,500

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In a home office, it’s important to be able to have some things out and ready for quick use (a printer, a planner, or a calendar) and others tucked away (file folders, small electronics and cords, or project supplies).
INTERIOR DESIGN
FOXBusiness

Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Ne Gari Melchers Home#Ma#Belmont University#Hgtv Magazine#Nashville Arts Magazine#Diyer#West Rose Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Independent

Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’

A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
CHARLEVOIX, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy