"As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps & keep Texans safe. We should not have to bear the burden of Biden’s failure to secure our border." Governor Abbott
Texas has been asking for help for a year and a half now. I wish old Joe was smart enough to shut down the border instead of the supply chain.
So please tell me why DC and New York are so special that they should get the help that Texas cannot get? I say way to go Abbott, keep bussing them north. The democrats have a blind eye when it cones to our borders. Vote red in November.
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov Abbott
