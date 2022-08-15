Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Chartmaster's Apple warning: 'Sell it all'
Carter Worth of Worth Charting has a big warning on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
What's next for the streaming space?
Media executive Tom Rogers looks at who should win in the streaming space. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Kohl's sinks after slashing forecast
A look at what happened to Kohl's shares after the company slashed its forecast. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Half a million supply chain workers negotiating contracts, demand better pay
Negotiations will soon be underway for more than 500,000 supply-chain workers for the West Coast ports. CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the outlook for the industry.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says investors should take some profits with markets poised to cool off
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the market could continue to stall out after Wednesday's slump and urged investors to trim some of their positions. "Things can still go right. I don't want to freak you out. I just think stocks need a cooling-off period after this miraculous run, and we're getting one for certain," he said.
CNBC
Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he plans to buy Manchester United, later clarifying that the tweet was a long-running joke. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team breaks down the details.
CNBC
Nearly two-thirds of successful CEOs say they wake up at 6 a.m. or earlier: ‘It's just a matter of establishing routine’
You don't have to wake up early to be successful just because someone like Apple CEO Tim Cook is up at 3:45 a.m. But many high-profile and highly successful entrepreneurs and CEOs do rise at the crack of dawn — or earlier — to get a head start on their busy schedules.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon Speaks with CNBC’s Courtney Reagan on “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Tuesday, August 16th from Bentonville, Arkansas. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/08/16/walmart-ceo-says-people-are-price-focused-regardless-of-income-level.html.
CNBC
Chinese tech giant Tencent posts first ever quarterly revenue decline
Tencent posted second-quarter revenue of 134.03 billion Chinese yuan ($19.78 billion), down 3% year-on-year and missing expectations. A Covid-induced slowdown in the Chinese economy and stricter regulation on gaming has weighed on results, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
CNBC
Activist investor Ryan Cohen completes planned sale of Bed Bath & Beyond stake, stock falls 30%
The filing shows that Cohen's RC Ventures dumped its stock on Tuesday and Wednesday at a range of prices between $18.68 per share and $29.22 per share. The firm also sold its call options. Cohen originally purchased his shares of Bed Bath & Beyond at an average of roughly $15.34...
CNBC
Mixed early trade in Asia-Pacific after a quiet Wall Street, NetEase higher earnings
This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly upbeat on Friday against a mostly muted Wall Street looking to revive its recent market rally. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.0.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.51% while the Topix index added 0.45% whereas the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Home Depot and Lowe's cite strong demand in earnings reports, but softening could be ahead
Homebuilder sentiment dropped into negative territory in mid-August. Home Depot and Lowe's nonetheless reported relatively strong numbers from professionals in the second quarter. According to one analyst, these housing effects could hit home improvement late this year or early next year. Spending on home improvement doesn't appear to have taken...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
CNBC
Companies 'can't really plan' in muddled economic cycles, Jim Cramer warns investors
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to accept that companies will most likely continue struggling to plan for the future as they adjust to quick, constantly evolving changes in the economy. "In that kind of environment, you can't really plan — you just have to guess," the "Mad Money"...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials and more
Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell on Thursday, Aug. 18. Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of the struggling retailer fell about 38% after activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed that he had completely exited his position. Cohen had said in a filing earlier this week that intended to sell his shares and call options.
CNBC
Swap speculative stocks for more boring plays even as market rallies, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to sell their speculative stocks to fund purchases of more stable stocks. "It's time to take profits on the most speculative stocks in your portfolio and move that money into something more resilient," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Comments / 0