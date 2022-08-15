ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

Chartmaster's Apple warning: 'Sell it all'

Carter Worth of Worth Charting has a big warning on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC

What's next for the streaming space?

Media executive Tom Rogers looks at who should win in the streaming space. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Steve Grasso.
CNBC

Kohl's sinks after slashing forecast

A look at what happened to Kohl's shares after the company slashed its forecast. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Steve Grasso.
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should take some profits with markets poised to cool off

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the market could continue to stall out after Wednesday's slump and urged investors to trim some of their positions. "Things can still go right. I don't want to freak you out. I just think stocks need a cooling-off period after this miraculous run, and we're getting one for certain," he said.
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon Speaks with CNBC’s Courtney Reagan on “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Tuesday, August 16th from Bentonville, Arkansas. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/08/16/walmart-ceo-says-people-are-price-focused-regardless-of-income-level.html.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
