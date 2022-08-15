Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on this day in 2008 to break Mark Spitz’s record for victories in a single Games.Phelps was part of the United States team that won the 4x100m medley relay, meaning he had taken gold in all eight events he had entered.The United States were running third, trailing Australia and Japan, when Phelps dived in for the third leg of the medley but once he had completed his 100m butterfly, he gave team-mate Jason Lezak a half-second lead and set them up for the world record.It was the seventh of...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO