BBC
Watch: European Championships - gymnastics in Munich & diving in Rome
How can I watch the European Championships on the BBC?. 08:00-21:15 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Extra streams, that are available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app, on day eight include:. The 2022 European Championships is a multi-sport event taking place...
European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot
Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday. Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
10-Year-Old Powerlifter Jordan Mica Sets New Deadlift & Squat California State Records
The sport of powerlifting is open to everyone, regardless of their age. The fact that some older athletes steal the spotlight has been demonstrated numerous times. The sport of powerlifting has also attracted some extremely young athletes, whose feats of strength provide hope for the future. A good example of this is Jordan Mica, who is just ten years old but is already making significant strides in the powerlifting world.
West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez falls in opening round of wrestling U20 World Championships
Oregon high school sports fans already know the name Destiny Rodriguez. On Wednesday, the incoming West Linn senior was able to showcase her talents on a world stage. Rodriguez competed in the U20 World Championships on Wednesday, in Sofia, Bulgaria in the 68kg weight class. She lost to Italy’s Laura Godino via technical fall (12-1).
Former winners and new contenders gear up for strongest Vuelta in years | William Fotheringham
Fewer time trials, steeper hills and three stages in the Netherlands await a heavyweight field in the year’s final Grand Tour
swimswam.com
Mityukov & Djakovic Rack Up Swiss Records In 100 Back & 400 Free
LCM (50m) The last night of competition here in Rome, Italy saw two Swiss national records bite the dust, first in the men’s 100m back and then in the men’s 400m free. Although he landed off the podium, Roman Mityukov lowered his own Swiss standard en route to 4th place in the 1back.
On this day in 2008: Michael Phelps breaks Mark Spitz’s Olympics record
Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on this day in 2008 to break Mark Spitz’s record for victories in a single Games.Phelps was part of the United States team that won the 4x100m medley relay, meaning he had taken gold in all eight events he had entered.The United States were running third, trailing Australia and Japan, when Phelps dived in for the third leg of the medley but once he had completed his 100m butterfly, he gave team-mate Jason Lezak a half-second lead and set them up for the world record.It was the seventh of...
Cycling-Quintana denies using banned substance after Tour disqualification
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nairo Quintana has denied using the banned substance tramadol after the Colombian rider was stripped of his sixth-place finish at this year's Tour de France by cycling's governing body (UCI) on Wednesday.
European Championships Munich 2022: Daryll Neita pulls out of competition to recover
Great Britain's Daryll Neita has withdrawn from the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Championships to recover from a busy summer of action. The 25-year-old won bronze in Tuesday's 100m final in Munich despite her start being hindered by cramp. Neita said she made the decision "after competing at...
