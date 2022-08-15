Read full article on original website
Smoky air quality causes health concerns
EUGENE, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKMTR for more on this story. The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For...
Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
Cedar Creek Fire 4,800 acres, 0% containment; drones used to control fire movement
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to use drones to monitor and fight the Cedar Creek Fire, now increased slightly to 4,836 acres and remaining at 0% containment. A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook. | Watch the virtual public meeting. Fire officials...
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
Social media gets wildfire information, resources to those that need it
When wildfires affect the area where you live, you need to get information on the status of the fire and what to do if you need to evacuate as soon as possible. Social media has become a crucial resource for victims of wildfires. Mikel Chavez, one of the admins of...
Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
19-hour search and rescue mission by foot and horseback leads hikers to safety
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Search and Rescue led two hikers out of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in a 19-hour mission that involved rescuers on foot and horseback. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received information...
Windigo Fire now 78% contained
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
New lease on life for northern harriers released into wild at Eugene vineyard
EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID
PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
Oregon health, education leaders discuss COVID-19 plan for school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health and education officials will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 plan ahead of the new school year. The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education will hold the briefing at 1 p.m. The agencies are expected to discuss vaccines and...
Eugene radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer
EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought
SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
Memorial service to be held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge
A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan will be livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan Thursday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency...
Cedar Creek Fire 4,600 acres, 0% containment; virtual public meeting scheduled
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual public meeting on the Cedar Creek Fire burning 15 miles east of Oakridge will be held Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. on the Cedar Creek Fire's Official Fire Information Facebook page. On Tuesday, fire officials announced that the fire is burning 4,657 acres...
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — On Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer firefighters. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that...
'They're really kind of a utility position': Eugene PD seeks community service officers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is trying to hire more people for its Community Service Officers Program after getting some extra funding from the City of Eugene. But what exactly do these officers do?. We took a ride in one of their trucks Wednesday for a closer...
Alek Skarlatos campaign tour "On Duty with Alek" begins in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day -- Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
Eugene Parks and Open Space wants to hear from you
EUGENE, Ore. — Now's your chance to tell the City of Eugene what you like - and what can be improved - about the city's parks, trails and natural areas. Now through August 31, Eugene Parks and Open Space is seeking community feedback through an online survey. The survey takes 7-10 minutes and the responses are anonymous.
Eugene gas prices 51.7 cents lower than a month ago, 95 cents higher than a year ago
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.71/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 51.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.4 cents per gallon...
