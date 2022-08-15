ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

nbc16.com

Smoky air quality causes health concerns

EUGENE, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKMTR for more on this story. The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Windigo Fire now 78% contained

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon health, education leaders discuss COVID-19 plan for school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health and education officials will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 plan ahead of the new school year. The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education will hold the briefing at 1 p.m. The agencies are expected to discuss vaccines and...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Eugene radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer

EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought

SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Alek Skarlatos campaign tour "On Duty with Alek" begins in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day -- Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Parks and Open Space wants to hear from you

EUGENE, Ore. — Now's your chance to tell the City of Eugene what you like - and what can be improved - about the city's parks, trails and natural areas. Now through August 31, Eugene Parks and Open Space is seeking community feedback through an online survey. The survey takes 7-10 minutes and the responses are anonymous.
EUGENE, OR

