LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle set multi-month highs
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Tuesday rose to their highest level since April on concerns about tightening livestock supplies, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures hit a February high, while lean hog futures fell to their lowest level in more than a week. The...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses on demand concerns, U.S. weather
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with expectations of crop-friendly U.S. weather conditions and declining demand in top importer China weighing on the market. Wheat ticked higher after two sessions of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm, drought accelerates selling
CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures climbed on Wednesday, underpinned as ranchers move up placements of calves amid drought conditions across the southern U.S. Plains, analysts said. "The fall-weaned calves are starting to come through," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst at Brugler Marketing. "Placements have...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-12 cents, corn down 4-8, soybeans down 12-20
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat lower for a third straight...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Corn, soybeans, cattle finish strong | Wednesday, August 17, 2022
September corn and soybean futures both settled below their highs for the day but still up overall. Corn is up 5¢, and soybeans are up 20¢. At midday, it looked like wheat may come up a little bit, but it quickly sunk again. CBOT wheat closed 23¢ down. KC wheat closed 20¢ down. Minneapolis wheat closed 19¢.
GRAINS-Grains fall on U.S. weather, Ukrainian grain shipments
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures fell for a second day on Tuesday, pressured by rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest, as well as economic uncertainty in China and grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
GRAINS-Corn and soybeans steady; weather, Ukraine add pressure
CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans inched higher on Wednesday, bouncing from two days of declines, though the recovery was limited by rain improving weather forecasts in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat prices fell, pressured by increased export activity from Ukraine, while corn traded near even. The most-active soybean contract...
USDA: Crop conditions worsened significantly last week in Iowa
The percentage of Iowa’s corn and soybeans rated good or excellent declined at least 7 points last week, the largest such drop this year amid worsening drought conditions, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture reports. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63%...
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall as U.S. Midwest rains improve crop prospects
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost ground on Thursday, giving up some of last session's gains, as forecasts of rains in parched areas of the U.S. grain belt weighed on the market. The wheat market faced pressure, falling for a second session, with expectations of...
India raises wheat output estimate but local prices surge
MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India raised its wheat production estimate on Wednesday even as other forecasters and traders were scaling down output numbers because of a heatwave. The world's second biggest grains producer harvested 106.84 million tonnes of wheat in 2022, slightly higher than the previous estimate of 106.41...
USDA unveils nutrient management initiative
The USDA will direct additional funds toward voluntary nutrient management projects on the farm and streamline the process of applying for funding, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday. Vilsack said nutrient management would “help farmers address local resource concerns and global food security issues while also improving their bottom line.”
Wheat sinks to lowest price since early 2022 | Thursday, August 18, 2022
Continuing with the midday trend, September corn finished the day up 4¢ and December corn finished the day up 3¢. September soybeans finished up 20¢ and November soybeans finished 15¢ up. CBOT wheat has sunk to its lowest price since last September and is down 32¢...
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs fall on weak exports
CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Thursday, pressured by softening wholesale pork prices and weak export demand, analysts said. "We're going to have more supply coming at us, and that's putting pressure on the wholesale market," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.
Focus farm bill on small farmers, not corporate ag, says Land Stewardship Project
When Congress writes the new farm bill, it should put a moratorium on agribusiness mergers, eliminate USDA cost-share money for methane digesters on factory farms and reduce crop insurance premiums for farmers who implement soil-health practices, said the Land Stewardship Project on Tuesday. The LSP, based in the upper Midwest and a proponent of sustainable agriculture, said the 2023 farm bill should restore competition in the marketplace and pay farmers for practices that have climate benefits.
Corn and soybeans steady after slide as weather, demand in focus
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, bouncing off one-week lows, but prices remained under pressure from improving U.S. weather, economic risks and increasing exports from Ukraine. Wheat also inched up. Consolidation in crude oil and the dollar, which had moved sharply this week on global growth concerns centered on China, encouraged the pause in grains.
Lula eyes 'green' farm loans to tackle Amazon deforestation
SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Advisors to leftist Brazilian presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are proposing subsidized "green" farm loans to spur planting of soybeans and corn on open pasture and reduce deforestation of the Amazon rainforest. The proposal, revealed to Reuters by a senior Lula advisor,...
New ADM course helps farmers ‘Shift’ to better marketing strategy
At a time of volatile prices and unpredictable markets, ADM has launched an educational course to help farmers develop a grain marketing plan and boost farm profitability. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” says Doug Roose, vice president of product marketing at ADM. “Things are getting harder every day. They’re not getting easier. There is more market volatility. There is more noise. There is more everything. So no matter how hard you try, it’s harder than ever to stay on track and execute.”
UPDATE 2-Argentina's corn crop seen growing 6%, wheat area flat
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday, up about 6% from last week's 49 million tonne forecast. Dry weather last week favored the corn...
Q&A: Jeff Rowe, global president of Syngenta Crop Protection
Jeff Rowe didn’t know what the future held when he graduated high school. “I wish I could tell you that I had some grand plan when I graduated from high school, but I really didn't. I just knew that I enjoyed agriculture, wanted to stay close to farming and continue learning,” says Rowe, global president for Syngenta Crop Protection.
