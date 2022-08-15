At a time of volatile prices and unpredictable markets, ADM has launched an educational course to help farmers develop a grain marketing plan and boost farm profitability. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” says Doug Roose, vice president of product marketing at ADM. “Things are getting harder every day. They’re not getting easier. There is more market volatility. There is more noise. There is more everything. So no matter how hard you try, it’s harder than ever to stay on track and execute.”

