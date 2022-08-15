Brylin is preparing to bring out the best in the Devils players at the NHL level. Sergei Brylin first arrived at the New Jersey Devils when he was 20 years old. In 1994-95 Brylin made his NHL debut with the Devils and would go on to call New Jersey his home ever since. Every career milestone, every career step was played with the Devils franchise and he is just one of five players to win all three Stanley Cup titles in the franchise's history. And now at 48 years old, Brylin is taking one more step in the franchise.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO