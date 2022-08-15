Read full article on original website
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks
Players who can return value in later rounds of drafts; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey sleeper candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Mock draft 1.0 |...
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Carson Meyer
It wasn't an easy process for Carson Meyer to get to the NHL. It might even be harder for him to stick. But no one will ever be able to take away the fact that the Powell native not only made it to the highest level when he debuted with the Blue Jackets a season ago, he did it for his hometown team with a big group of friends and family in attendance.
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals underway
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
NHL
Turris retires after 14 NHL seasons, joins Junior A team
Named special advisor to general manager, player development coach for Coquitlam of BCHL. Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons and was named special adviser to the general manager and player development coach for the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League on Thursday. Turris, who...
NHL
Brylin: 'Together We Can Do Something Really Special' | FEATURE
Brylin is preparing to bring out the best in the Devils players at the NHL level. Sergei Brylin first arrived at the New Jersey Devils when he was 20 years old. In 1994-95 Brylin made his NHL debut with the Devils and would go on to call New Jersey his home ever since. Every career milestone, every career step was played with the Devils franchise and he is just one of five players to win all three Stanley Cup titles in the franchise's history. And now at 48 years old, Brylin is taking one more step in the franchise.
NHL
Jets celebrate Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen with Hall of Fame induction
Gala on Nov. 15, Hall of Fame induction prior to Nov. 17 game. WINNIPEG, Aug. 17, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club will induct Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen as the ninth and tenth members of the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame in November. The two Finnish stars from the Jets 1.0 era will have their banners raised to the rafters of Canada Life Centre at a Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to the Jets' Thursday, Nov. 17 matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
Hauser's Goal Helps Czechia Eliminate U.S.A. At World Juniors | WJC BLOG
Czechia ends the U.S.A.'s attempt at back-to-back gold medals. In a stunning upset at the World Junior Championship, Czechia defeated the U.S.A. in quarterfinal play. The win by Czechia ends the U.S.'s attempt at winning back-to-back gold medals and leaves the United States without a medal at the tournament for the first time in five years.
NHL
Canucks Announce Dr. Bill Regan Named Head Team Physician
…Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein also announced as new Team Physicians. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Dr. Bill Regan has been named Head Team Physician, while Dr. Rob Drapala and Dr. Michael Orenstein have also joined the organization as Team Physicians.
NHL
Penguins Promote Todd Reirden to Associate Coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Todd Reirden to associate coach and signed him to a two-year contract extension, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. "Todd plays an important role on our coaching staff," said Hextall. "He's had a proven impact on the defensemen and contributes to the coaching staff as a whole with his wealth of knowledge from over a decade as an NHL coach. We are excited to extend his contract."
NHL
After challenging season, Kero hopes to provide Stars with veteran depth
Birthplace: Hancock, Mich. 2021-22 stats: 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 23 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $750,000 million. Minor league salary of $375,000. Performance evaluation. Kero had a challenging season. He missed about a month with a concussion, and then found himself pushed...
NHL
Mysak scores, Czechia advances to semis at WJC
MONTREAL -- Jan Mysak scored in Czechia's 4-2 quarterfinal victory over the U.S. on Wednesday night at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. With the win, Mysak and company advanced to the semifinals against Canada on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on TSN4, TSN5 and...
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
NHL
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Defensive Improvement Will Rely on Goaltending
Looking ahead to the upcoming Montreal Canadiens season, defence will be a major issue. With a team in a rebuild, there is no surprise to see areas on the roster that will be exposed due to a lack of experience and depth. This doesn’t mean there can’t be a path to improvement, but the expectations must remain realistic.
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
NHL
Predators to host 2023 NHL Draft, Awards in Nashville
The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28-29. Nashville also will host the 2023 NHL Awards on June 26, the first time the two events will be in the same city since Vancouver hosted each in 2006. Nashville, which last hosted...
NHL
Avalanche Re-Signs Shane Bowers
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, Bowers was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has spent the past three-plus seasons with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, totaling 45 points (23g/22a) in 117 career AHL games. He recorded nine points (6g/3a) in 37 contests during the 2021-22 campaign after missing most of the first half of the season due to injury. He added four points (1g/3a) in four Calder Cup playoff games this past spring.
