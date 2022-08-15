ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

University of New Hampshire is Getting Over $8 Million From the United States Government

First the Granite State received over $4 Million from The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. Now it's time for the University of New Hampshire to receive its check. To be exact, it's $8,355,789 and the reason UNH is getting this gigantic chunk of multi-million dollar change is because of the FEMA Public Assistance grant. It's a reimbursement for contracting to provide almost 70,000 COVID-19 tests between August and November 2020.
DURHAM, NH
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Lakes Region Community Developers and Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity have launched a new collaboration aimed at helping both organizations bring more affordable, single-family homes to communities in their areas. Through the agreement, LRCD will work to incorporate single-family home lots into their site plans when planning a new rental...
MANCHESTER, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’

In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters

Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
VERMONT STATE
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment

Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
VERMONT STATE
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
NORTH HERO, VT

