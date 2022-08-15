Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
University of New Hampshire is Getting Over $8 Million From the United States Government
First the Granite State received over $4 Million from The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. Now it's time for the University of New Hampshire to receive its check. To be exact, it's $8,355,789 and the reason UNH is getting this gigantic chunk of multi-million dollar change is because of the FEMA Public Assistance grant. It's a reimbursement for contracting to provide almost 70,000 COVID-19 tests between August and November 2020.
WMUR.com
New training program planned to attract paraprofessionals to New Hampshire schools
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — As students prepare to head back to school, several districts in New Hampshire are still looking to hire more help for their classrooms because of a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals. In an attempt to help address the shortage, the New Hampshire Department of Education is partnering...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Lakes Region Community Developers and Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity have launched a new collaboration aimed at helping both organizations bring more affordable, single-family homes to communities in their areas. Through the agreement, LRCD will work to incorporate single-family home lots into their site plans when planning a new rental...
wabi.tv
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
nhbr.com
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’
In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
WMUR.com
Small part of New Hampshire now in extreme drought, latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time since December 2020, a portion of New Hampshire is considered to be experiencing an extreme drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report, published Thursday, shows that 1.53% of the state -- a strip along the New...
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
NAACP: Ban sales of racist items at VT state fair
A vendor at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates (NEACA) Gun Show held in Rutland City, Vermont on Aug. 13-14 was allegedly permitted to sell shackles with connections to slavery.
WMUR.com
Catie's Closet, Simon Property collecting denim at New Hampshire malls to donate to students
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Catie's Closet, a group that helps kids across the state, is running a "Do Good with Denim" drive with the help of Simon Shopping Centers. Catie's Closet sets up inside schools to provide kids with clothes, personal hygiene supplies and other things they may need. The...
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
vermontbiz.com
CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
Heavy Police Presence at State House
CONCORD – There was a heavy police presence at the State House and Department of Justice midday Tuesday after people in the building said they were told that a man had made threats. Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas said his department responded to the incident. He noted the...
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Springfield man arrested in Vermont for burglary charges
A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont for trespassing and burglary charges early Tuesday night.
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
WCVB
Inspectors determine cause of Massachusetts highway sign collapse as inspections of others continue
WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts highway engineers believe they know what caused an overhead sign to come crashing down onto an interstate last week and inspections of other signs have so far uncovered one other that needs to be torn down. An exit sign collapsed onto Interstate 190 southbound, just...
Vermont GOP refuses to support winner of its own U.S. House primary
The state party won't back Liam Madden in the general election, citing his "his unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress".
