ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#The New York Times#Trump Organization Cfo#The Trump Organization#Republican#Democrats
US News and World Report

Longtime Trump Executive Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Becomes Prosecution Witness

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A longtime senior executive at Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty on Thursday to helping the company engineer a 15-year tax fraud, in an agreement that will require him to testify about its business practices at an upcoming trial. Allen Weisselberg, 75, the former chief financial officer...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Guilty plea expected from Trump Org ex-CEO Weisselberg: CBS News Flash August 18, 2022

Allen Weisselberg, the former CEO of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to a 15-year tax fraud scheme. The deal would require him to testify about business practices at the company. The 9/11 Tribute Museum in lower Manhattan has closed after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses. And ESPN icon Dick Vitale, 83, says he’s cancer-free after battling the illness twice in the past year.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy