(PHOTOS/VIDEO) DOLOS MOVED: Captain Leroy Zerlang on the Importance of Preserving Eureka’s Maritime History

kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
lostcoastoutpost.com
What is the ideal height for new buildings in Arcata’s Gateway Area?
What is the ideal height for new buildings in Arcata’s proposed Gateway Area? Four stories? Six stories? Eight? Would your answer change if there were some community benefits offered as a trade-off, like increased open space for parks and trails in exchange for taller structures?. Members of Arcata’s planning...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:54 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Almost 3000 Acres
The threat of storms yesterday mostly passed over northwestern California with a few strikes and fire starts up in Siskiyou County. UPDATE 10:54 a.m.: Almost one hundred lightning strikes occurred across the Klamath National Forest, “with many more on neighboring lands in northern California and southern Oregon,” reports Rachel Smith KNF’s Forest Supervisor. “As of this morning, we are actively working on eight new starts. We are making good progress on all of these new fires with assistance from local volunteer fire departments, municipal departments, neighboring national forests, and CAL FIRE firefighters. Clear skies allowed us to get water-dropping planes and helicopters on these new starts early along with smokejumpers and heli-rappellers for the more remote fires. Two new smokes have been reported this morning and crews are working their way into them as I write this.”
kymkemp.com
Disabled Veteran Laments Experiences in Humboldt County
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Unprecedented’ Staffing Shortage Forces Temporary Rotating Closures at Humboldt Bay Fire Stations
Humboldt Bay Fire is experiencing a “significant and unprecedented” staffing shortage. With 10 vacant staff positions, Chief Sean Robertson says the department has implemented a temporary rotating closure – also called a brownout – of one station per day. “[The staffing shortage] has required us to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: C.A. ‘Art’ Vanderklis, 1937-2022
Corstiaan “Art” Vanderklis was born on July 4, 1937, in Gouda, Holland, and left this earth on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Art lived in the Netherlands under German occupation during WWII, until he was 9 years old, when he immigrated to the U.S. with his family. They arrived first in Piercy, CA and remained until Art was in high school, at which time they moved and settled in Humboldt County. Art attended Arcata High School, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Wilkerson, who he married and remained faithful to for over 65 years.
kymkemp.com
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
humboldtsports.com
Ageless wonder returns to Ferndale, with the Fair races set to begin Friday
Horse racing returns to the North Coast this weekend, with the Humboldt County Fair set to open on Thursday. The annual fair will include six days of horse races, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday programs on back-to-back weekends. And ageless wonder Barrington Harvey is expected to be on hand when...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Life Plan Senior Community Receives Donation from Cher-Ae Heights Casino
In May and June of this year, the Heights Casino in Trinidad designated Life Plan Humboldt as its “nonprofit of the month.” Casino patrons donated $3329.13 toward the building of Life Plan Humboldt. Ryan Sundberg, the Casino’s General Manager explained, “We at the Heights Casino fully support the concept of a life plan community in our area and feel Life Plan Humboldt is situated to make it a reality.” The Board of Life Plan Humboldt is grateful for the support from the patrons of the Heights Casino.
North Coast Journal
Step Right Up! HumCo Fair Kicks Off Today
Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mental Health Clinician I/II - Humboldt Bridges to Success Program
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $27.77-$41.39 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychotherapeutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; pr.
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
I hope he's OK and found soon. I pray that Dillon will be found soon and safe. Please keep an eye out for that young man. If you see him call 911 and report where he is or call Keiley at 707-267-1347. Hard to miss his red hair and smile. Dillon if you read this, please call home so they know you are ok.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Clinician I/II and Bilingual Clinician I/II (Spanish)
Provides mental health services to children, youth, and adults as well as related services. Services will be provided in school settings, office settings, student/client homes, and community settings. Requires current license or intern registration in good standing with the California Board of Behavioral Sciences and TB clearance. Clinician I starts...
lostcoastoutpost.com
TONIGHT at ARCATA CITY COUNCIL: Council to Review Request for ‘Gateway Plan Advisory Committee’, Receive Update on Wastewater Treatment Plant
Arcata’s controversial Gateway Area Plan has been the talk of the town lately, with many meetings and workshops being formed to prepare for the adoption of the plan, which will rezone 138 acres of underutilized land in and around the Creamery District to facilitate the development of high density housing.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Co-Work Coordinator
Temporary Part-time Position- $19.00 to $21.00 per hour, DOE. The Co-Work Coordinator is the front line representative for all Flex-Workspace clients within the facility. Responsible for recruitment, handling a wide range of administrative duties and on-site support. Primary point of contact for coordination of all technology, equipment, and other shared office services.
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Program Analyst / Program Analyst II
Performs functions that support the accurate maintenance of data, accurate calculation of child care reimbursements, and performs activities that enable the smooth functioning of complex systems which generate child care reimbursements in accordance with State and agency policies. Starts at $16.35 - $17.13/hour. All positions require proof of COVID-19 vaccination,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Human Resource Specialist
Performs a range of varied, complex, and confidential administrative and fiscal support for Human Resources and Finance; performs related work as assigned. All positions require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, DOJ/FBI Criminal Background Check, and driving record consistent with insurance company requirements. All applicants must include a completed employment application, resume...
kymkemp.com
Coco is a ‘Friendly Little Fella Who Loves Attention From His People’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Coco. I am a neutered male, white Poodle –...
