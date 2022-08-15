Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Missing Brazos Valley girl found, suspect in custody
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The missing girl from the Brazos Valley has been found. The Bryan Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina was safely found in Jim Hogg County, and the suspect is in custody. This comes after a regional...
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl abducted from College Station hospital found safe
A 7-year-old girl was abducted from a College Station hospital and is in serious danger of death or bodily injury, according to an AMBER Alert. She was later found okay.
wtaw.com
Motorcyclist Sustains Serious Injuries In A College Station Crash
A Tuesday night crash in College Station at Texas and Southwest Parkway sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries. Social media from College Station police states the southbound motorcyclist was struck by a northbound pickup that was making a left turn on a flashing yellow signal. The driver...
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
Falls County father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off of Highway 6. The […]
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering Uber driver
Uber is cooperating with police in Texas after a customer was arrested for allegedly murdering one of its drivers and dropping her body off in a random backyard.
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Parole Arrested On Drug Charges For The Second Time Since May And A Jail Inmate Awaiting Transfer To State Custody Arrested For Assaulting Another Inmate
Ten days before parole was scheduled to end, a Bryan man returns to jail for the second time in the last three months on drug charges. A Bryan police arrest report details the execution of a search warrant last Thursday where officers found almost ten pounds of marijuana, 125 ecstasy pills, and three guns…one of which was reported stolen to College Station police. 30 year old Demarcus Ross told officers he buys one hundred ecstasy pills at a time for personal use and is not a dealer. Ross, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge from May, is out of jail after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $28,000 dollars.
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
KWTX
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Deploy SWAT And Hostage Negotiation Teams To What Turned Out To Be A Welfare Concern
A College Station police report of someone who barricaded themselves Monday night was explained Tuesday afternoon as a welfare concern where the public was not in danger. According to CSPD social media, members of their SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were involved in an operation that closed Welsh Avenue for five hours between Southwest Parkway and Nevada.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
New safety features being constructed along Highway 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
wtaw.com
State Inspectors Find One Issue At The Brazos County Jail That Is Being Addressed
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the results of its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There was one issue preventing the jail from being in compliance. That was providing additional training to document restraint checks, something which was identified by detention staff in...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
KBTX.com
Bryan teacher surprised by husband’s return from deployment
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD teacher received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday when her husband, Sgt. Devon Kaapana, who’s been deployed to the middle east with the U.S. Army since September 2021, returned home and surprised her inside her 3rd-grade math and science classroom at Henderson Elementary School.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
