Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
Flint MTA awarded $4.3M for hydrogen buses
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive $4,334,800 in funding to support the expansion of MTA’s zero-emissions bus program. The grant was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration through its Low and No Emission Vehicle program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
More than $28 million in ARPA fund allocations have been sent to the Saginaw city council.
The city of Saginaw is out out with recommendations for allocating tens of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars. The city's advisory committee sent the recommendations to the city council for their consideration. The committee met for months and submitted their final report Wednesday. In it...
Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention
Owosso's Michigan Works saw a very successful job fair on Wednesdayy, but the employers present say they still face challenges. Owosso manufacturers struggling with worker retention. The Michigan Works office in Owosso told ABC12 that Wednesday afternoon's job fair had the largest turnout since the beginning of the pandemic. But...
Township named Flint won't put name change on fall ballot
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A name change for Flint Township will not appear on the fall ballot. Township trustees voted 4-2 Monday against placing the question on the ballot. The result would not have been binding, but there had been interest in getting the public's opinion about a change to Oak Hills Township.
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
United Way of Bay County Eases Back to School Financial Burden
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to school should be a time of eager anticipation. But for many local families -- it's a time of financial stress. In fact, just today, Governor Whitmer proposed a pause on sales tax for school supplies, pointing to a study that indicates the average back-to-school spending per child will increase from 618-dollars last year to 661-dollars this year.
Hurley Medical Center says no legionella bacteria found in hospital
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Medical Center says the hospital's water was not the source of a Legionnaires' Disease illness found in a patient last month. The patient was admitted to Hurley with symptoms of the disease in July. After receiving negative initial results of the bacteria in the water...
Birthday spanking by custodian in Saginaw Township school prompts lawsuit
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - It is a ritual of sorts, a birthday spanking. Its usually a child having a birthday and they get spanked on their bottom. But a birthday spanking inside a school restroom is at the center of a lawsuit against a mid-Michigan school district. The family of...
Oakland County woman accused of defrauding $42,000 from State Farm Insurance
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clarkston woman is facing three criminal charges after she allegedly defrauded about $42,000 from State Farm Insurance. The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says 32-year-old Brittany Brown failed to disclose a lien on her vehicle and falsely claimed it had costly wheelchair equipment installed when she reported it stolen.
Teachers feel the weight of going back to school
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) – Notebooks, lesson planners, classroom decor, it’s all burning a hole in teachers wallets to get their classroom ready for the school year. For 20 years, Melanie Ralbusky knew the effort and cost to get her classroom ready for her Grand Blanc students. “They walk...
Therapy dog comforts mourners at Owosso funeral home
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Therapy dogs are becoming more common at hospitals, schools, and funeral homes to help with anxiety. The Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Owosso added a four-legged friend to help ease the pain and anxiety for families saying goodbye to their loved ones. Jojo is not your...
Flint police report 40% drop in homicides so far this year
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Flint police continue to lower crime across the city reporting homicides are down 40 percent from this time last year. The improvement comes as the city makes changes to patrolling schedules and additions to different areas of Flint. “We've emphasized on targeting those individuals that...
24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
