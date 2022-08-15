AUSTIN, Texas — Just as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian promised, Tuesday’s open practice inside Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium saw the Longhorns keep things simple schematically while getting in two hours of quality work on the field in full pads. There was little to glean regarding offensive personnel groupings and formations or defensive alignments that might be different than what the Longhorns utilized last season, but there was a lot to take away from a personnel standpoint based on who was lining up where.

