Steve Sarkisian on where Texas stands heading into second camp scrimmage

AUSTIN, Texas — Returning to the practice field after a day off following Tuesday’s open practice, Texas got back to work Thursday afternoon with 16 days remaining until the Sept. 3 season opener with Louisiana-Monroe. After practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media to discuss a number of topics, including the quarterback competition, Saturday’s hugely-important second camp scrimmage and who’s been trending in the right direction with the first game of the 2022 season on the horizon.
Observations from Texas Longhorns open football practice inside Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — Just as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian promised, Tuesday’s open practice inside Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium saw the Longhorns keep things simple schematically while getting in two hours of quality work on the field in full pads. There was little to glean regarding offensive personnel groupings and formations or defensive alignments that might be different than what the Longhorns utilized last season, but there was a lot to take away from a personnel standpoint based on who was lining up where.
