Voice of America
Independent Journalist Found Slain in Northern Mexico
An independent journalist found dead in northern Mexico was killed by a blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday, reporting the latest in 14 slayings of Mexican reporters and media workers so far this year, the deadliest in recent memory for the profession. Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora...
Voice of America
Former Detainees Describe Secret Prison in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Bangladesh — In a startling text andvideo investigative report, a Sweden based news portal focusing on Bangladesh has revealed the possible location of a secret prison in which the victims of enforced disappearances are kept in Bangladesh. The detailed report by Netra News is based upon the on-the-record...
Mexico sees army role in 2014 case of missing 43 students
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Truth Commission established to clear up the 2014 disappearances of 43 students in southern Mexico said Thursday the army was responsible at least for not stopping the abductions because a soldier had infiltrated the student group and the army knew what was happening. On...
Voice of America
Hong Kong National Security Trial to Proceed Without Jury
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Dozens of activists charged for violating Hong Kong’s national security law will now be tried without a jury, media reports say. A total of 47 people are facing trial after being charged with subversion 18 months ago, and more than 30 have been held without bail since then. The initial trial proceedings took place in June.
Voice of America
Thailand Says Peace Talks with Muslim Insurgents Still on Track After Major Rebel Assault
A series of coordinated violent attacks that rocked Thailand’s far south this week will not derail peace talks or negotiations for a long-sought ceasefire with Muslim insurgents, the government’s chief negotiator said Thursday. Thailand’s military says 17 sites across the country’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and...
Voice of America
Tunisian Journalists Say Media Freedoms Shrinking
Tunisia’s 2011 revolution was seen as creating the freest press in the Arab world. But today, many fear freewheeling expression and media rights are eroding amid tightening authoritarian rule—bringing back memories of darker times in the North African country. Lisa Bryant reports from Tunis.
Voice of America
Australia Urged to Speed Up Afghan Humanitarian Resettlement Process
SYDNEY — Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles is reviewing Canberra’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban reassumed control. Campaigners are calling on Australia to grant more visas to refugees seeking to flee the conflict-torn country. It’s been a year since the...
Voice of America
Somali Government Seeks to Crack Down on Al-Shabab ‘Shadow Courts’
Mogadishu — Somalia’s government this week announced plans to crack down on so-called shadow courts run by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. The country’s interior minister acknowledged that many Somalis go to the militants for justice because Somalia’s legal system is too weak. But experts on Somalia say closing the shadow courts will be no easy task.
Voice of America
No Extrajudicial Killings, Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh, Bachelet Is Told
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that there are no cases of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings in the country. Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for a five-day visit to discuss a range of human rights issues with...
Voice of America
Missing Kenyan Election Official Found Dead
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan police say the body of an election official has been found just outside the capital with signs of torture. The discovery was made as Kenya’s election chief said his staff faces a spate of threats and abductions surrounding the announcement of election results. The...
Voice of America
Taliban Mark One Year of Rule Amid Criticism Over Rights and Other Abuses
Islamabad — The Taliban marked one year Monday since they retook power from the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan, seeking international partnership in bringing stability to the country which has been racked by years of war. Fighters of the insurgent-turned-ruling group took to the streets in Afghan cities, including...
Voice of America
Russian Police Search Homes of Journalists Contributing to RFE/RL Programs
Russian police have searched the homes of several journalists contributing to programs of RFE/RL's Russian Service and Idel.Realities, an online project that covers news and events in the Volga-Urals region. On August 17, police in the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, Kazan, searched the home of sociologist Iskander Yasaveyev, who...
Voice of America
US Hesitates to Release Afghan Assets Because of Terrorism Concerns
Since evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal from the country a year ago, the State Department has been tasked with determining how to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans living under the Taliban during a serious food shortage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine provides an update.
Voice of America
US Veteran, Victim of Iranian-Backed Attack, Speaks Out Amid Iran Negotiations
Iran and Western nations are working to revive the 2015 plan to curb Iran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief. But some US veterans and family members of those killed or wounded by Iranian-backed attacks say they feel 'betrayed' by the Biden administration for negotiating with terrorists. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke to one of those veterans.
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Swap Prisoners With United States
Iranian media quoted a foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday saying that Iran is prepared to swap prisoners with the United States. The semi-official FARS news agency quoted spokesman Nasser Kanaani as calling on U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows.”. U.S. Secretary of State...
Voice of America
Syria Denies Holding Missing US Journalist Tice
Syria has denied holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice, saying Wednesday it had not kidnapped “any American citizen on its territories.”. The statement from Syria’s foreign ministry comes a week after U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States knows “with certainty that he has been held by the Government of Syria.”
Voice of America
UN Chief, Ukrainian and Turkish Presidents to Meet
The United Nations said Tuesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Thursday in western Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the invitation to the tripartite meeting was made by Zelenskyy. The leaders represent three of the four members in...
Voice of America
Taliban Kill Rebel Commander from Minority Hazara Shiite Group
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban said Wednesday that their security forces killed a fugitive rebel commander in a shootout near the Iranian border. The Defense Ministry identified the slain man as Mawlawi Mehdi, who hailed from the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community and joined the Sunni-based Taliban before they seized power last year from the then-internationally backed Afghan government.
Voice of America
US Airstrike in Somalia Kills More Than a Dozen al-Shabab Militants
Pentagon/Mogadishu — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed a U.S. airstrike killed more than a dozen al-Shabab militants in Somalia this week, the deadliest strike against the terror group in months. VOA first reported the strike on Monday. AFRICOM said at a press release Wednesday they struck al-Shabab terrorists...
Voice of America
India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi
India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
