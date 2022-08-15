ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Independent Journalist Found Slain in Northern Mexico

An independent journalist found dead in northern Mexico was killed by a blow to the head, authorities said Tuesday, reporting the latest in 14 slayings of Mexican reporters and media workers so far this year, the deadliest in recent memory for the profession. Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Former Detainees Describe Secret Prison in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh — In a startling text andvideo investigative report, a Sweden based news portal focusing on Bangladesh has revealed the possible location of a secret prison in which the victims of enforced disappearances are kept in Bangladesh. The detailed report by Netra News is based upon the on-the-record...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Hong Kong National Security Trial to Proceed Without Jury

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Dozens of activists charged for violating Hong Kong’s national security law will now be tried without a jury, media reports say. A total of 47 people are facing trial after being charged with subversion 18 months ago, and more than 30 have been held without bail since then. The initial trial proceedings took place in June.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
Voice of America

Thailand Says Peace Talks with Muslim Insurgents Still on Track After Major Rebel Assault

A series of coordinated violent attacks that rocked Thailand’s far south this week will not derail peace talks or negotiations for a long-sought ceasefire with Muslim insurgents, the government’s chief negotiator said Thursday. Thailand’s military says 17 sites across the country’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and...
ASIA
Voice of America

Tunisian Journalists Say Media Freedoms Shrinking

Tunisia’s 2011 revolution was seen as creating the freest press in the Arab world. But today, many fear freewheeling expression and media rights are eroding amid tightening authoritarian rule—bringing back memories of darker times in the North African country. Lisa Bryant reports from Tunis.
WORLD
Voice of America

Australia Urged to Speed Up Afghan Humanitarian Resettlement Process

SYDNEY — Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles is reviewing Canberra’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban reassumed control. Campaigners are calling on Australia to grant more visas to refugees seeking to flee the conflict-torn country. It’s been a year since the...
AUSTRALIA
Voice of America

Somali Government Seeks to Crack Down on Al-Shabab ‘Shadow Courts’

Mogadishu — Somalia’s government this week announced plans to crack down on so-called shadow courts run by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. The country’s interior minister acknowledged that many Somalis go to the militants for justice because Somalia’s legal system is too weak. But experts on Somalia say closing the shadow courts will be no easy task.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Nicaraguan#Voa#Voice Of America
Voice of America

No Extrajudicial Killings, Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh, Bachelet Is Told

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that there are no cases of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings in the country. Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for a five-day visit to discuss a range of human rights issues with...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Missing Kenyan Election Official Found Dead

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan police say the body of an election official has been found just outside the capital with signs of torture. The discovery was made as Kenya’s election chief said his staff faces a spate of threats and abductions surrounding the announcement of election results. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voice of America

Taliban Mark One Year of Rule Amid Criticism Over Rights and Other Abuses

Islamabad — The Taliban marked one year Monday since they retook power from the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, Afghanistan, seeking international partnership in bringing stability to the country which has been racked by years of war. Fighters of the insurgent-turned-ruling group took to the streets in Afghan cities, including...
WORLD
Voice of America

Russian Police Search Homes of Journalists Contributing to RFE/RL Programs

Russian police have searched the homes of several journalists contributing to programs of RFE/RL's Russian Service and Idel.Realities, an online project that covers news and events in the Volga-Urals region. On August 17, police in the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, Kazan, searched the home of sociologist Iskander Yasaveyev, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
Voice of America

US Hesitates to Release Afghan Assets Because of Terrorism Concerns

Since evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal from the country a year ago, the State Department has been tasked with determining how to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans living under the Taliban during a serious food shortage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine provides an update.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US Veteran, Victim of Iranian-Backed Attack, Speaks Out Amid Iran Negotiations

Iran and Western nations are working to revive the 2015 plan to curb Iran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief. But some US veterans and family members of those killed or wounded by Iranian-backed attacks say they feel 'betrayed' by the Biden administration for negotiating with terrorists. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke to one of those veterans.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Iran Says Ready to Swap Prisoners With United States

Iranian media quoted a foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday saying that Iran is prepared to swap prisoners with the United States. The semi-official FARS news agency quoted spokesman Nasser Kanaani as calling on U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows.”. U.S. Secretary of State...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Syria Denies Holding Missing US Journalist Tice

Syria has denied holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice, saying Wednesday it had not kidnapped “any American citizen on its territories.”. The statement from Syria’s foreign ministry comes a week after U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States knows “with certainty that he has been held by the Government of Syria.”
WORLD
Voice of America

UN Chief, Ukrainian and Turkish Presidents to Meet

The United Nations said Tuesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Thursday in western Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the invitation to the tripartite meeting was made by Zelenskyy. The leaders represent three of the four members in...
WORLD
Voice of America

Taliban Kill Rebel Commander from Minority Hazara Shiite Group

Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban said Wednesday that their security forces killed a fugitive rebel commander in a shootout near the Iranian border. The Defense Ministry identified the slain man as Mawlawi Mehdi, who hailed from the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community and joined the Sunni-based Taliban before they seized power last year from the then-internationally backed Afghan government.
WORLD
Voice of America

US Airstrike in Somalia Kills More Than a Dozen al-Shabab Militants

Pentagon/Mogadishu — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed a U.S. airstrike killed more than a dozen al-Shabab militants in Somalia this week, the deadliest strike against the terror group in months. VOA first reported the strike on Monday. AFRICOM said at a press release Wednesday they struck al-Shabab terrorists...
MILITARY
Voice of America

India to Deport Rohingya Refugees in New Delhi

India's home ministry said Wednesday that Rohingya refugees in the capital, New Delhi would be detained and then expelled from the country. The announcement conflicts with an earlier statement promising shelter and security to the refugees from Myanmar. Hardeep Singh Puri is India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs....
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy