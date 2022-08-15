Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape early morning house fire in October 2020.

LUDLOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was flown and another transported by ground from a rear-end crash involving two semis on Interstate 40. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two semis. The crash took place at about 3:14pm August 15, 2022. The location was about 7 miles before Crucero Road in the westbound lanes of I-40.

