Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape early morning house fire in October 2020.

zachnews.net
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Tuesday for terrorist threats and having 2 outstanding warrants after threatening to set victim’s house on fire.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Havasu Lake, California: A local man arrested on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 for terrorist threats and for having 2 outstanding warrants after threatening to set the victim’s house on fire. According to a press...
zachnews.net
Big River, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Tuesday for vehicle theft after attempting to sell stolen vehicle to salvage company.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Big River, California: A local man arrested on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 for vehicle theft after attempting to sell stolen vehicle to salvage company. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
vvng.com
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County Fire Department is one of busiest in the nation, survey says
The firefighters in the San Bernardino County Fire Department are extremely busy, according to a recent survey by Firehouse.com. A total of 230 fire departments took part in the annual National Run Survey (representing 41 states, the District of Columbia, and three Canadian provinces), and San Bernardino County ranked 22nd busiest, running a total of 129,953 calls in 2021.
verticalmag.com
Subaru Bell 412EPX joins San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 54 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has announced the signed purchase agreement by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for a Subaru Bell 412EPX. The Emergency Operations Division will utilize the Subaru Bell 412EPX for critical missions in San Bernadino as well as provide mutual aid assistance to neighboring counties in Southern California.
L.A. Weekly
Mariano Conti Arrested after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 62 [Yucca Valley, CA]
Driver Arrested after a Three-Vehicle Crash near Warren Vista Injures Two. The incident happened on August 11th, at around 2:45 p.m., involving three vehicles. According to County Sheriffs, Conti ran through a red light at the intersection of Highway 62 and Warren Vista and crashed in to the two vehicles.
z1077fm.com
OPERATION HAMMERSTRIKE WEEKS 49 AND 50: 28 GROWS, 28 ARRESTS
Operation Hammerstrike continues across the county. Between August 01 and August 14, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies served 28 search warrants at various locations around the county. No warrants were served locally, though eight search warrants were served in Lucerne Valley.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking volunteers to help on their Rehab Unit.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking for volunteers to help on our Rehab Unit. The Rehab Unit is a vital service providing firefighters relief with drinks, shade and cooling items during major incidents. If you are interested, please call Michelle...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held during the evening on Saturday.
Sources: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 224 North 7th Avenue. Come on inside to enjoy delicious 50 cents tacos and...
Keeping it Real: In San Bernardino County An Arrest Should Not Be a Death Sentence
On Monday, August 1, 2022 deputies at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga responded to an unresponsive inmate. Although deputies and the facilities medical staff purportedly performed CPR when the city’s fire department arrived on scene, the inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased was reportedly arrested July 27 for resisting an executive officer. Resisting an officer should not result in a death sentence.
paininthepass.info
Crash Spills Hay Bales In The Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pick-up truck hauling hay bales and feed barrels spilled on the freeway after a car crashed into the back of the pickup truck on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. The crash and debris snarled traffic for about a hour while crews cleaned up the roadway.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
Fontana Herald News
County's crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations continues; Fontana man is one of 28 people arrested
Authorities arrested 28 suspects, including one from Fontana, during the two-week period of Aug. 1-14 as part of a continuing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The arrests came during weeks 49 and 50 of the county-wide effort known as Operation Hammer...
paininthepass.info
One Person Flown From Semi Rear-Ends Another Semi On I-40 Monday Afternoon
LUDLOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was flown and another transported by ground from a rear-end crash involving two semis on Interstate 40. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two semis. The crash took place at about 3:14pm August 15, 2022. The location was about 7 miles before Crucero Road in the westbound lanes of I-40.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Residential structure fire burning off Desert View Lane just east of Sunset Lane.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A residential structure fire is burning off Desert View Lane just east of Sunset Lane. The fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 18th, 2022. Medical Engine 32 and Medical Engine 18 from the San Bernardino...
Fontana Herald News
Four citizens and four deputies are honored for saving the life of deputy who was injured
Four citizens and four San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were recently honored with Exceptional Service Awards for saving the life of Deputy Carlos Velasco, who was injured during a traffic stop on Aug. 17, 2021. During the traffic stop in San Bernardino, the driver failed to yield and took...
vvng.com
2 airlifted after head-on crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people involved in a head-on crash were airlifted to trauma centers Sunday in Victorville. The two-vehicle collision was reported at 5:30 pm, on August 14, 2022, on Hesperia Road near Coad Road, south of Green Tree Blvd. The crash involved a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan.
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
